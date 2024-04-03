x

April 3, 2024

Riding High Again, Cyprus’ Banks Show Deposits, Loans Increasing

April 3, 2024
By TNH Staff
Bank of Cyprus
A woman walks outside a branch of the National Bank of Cyprus on March 19, 2013. (Photo: Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi)

NICOSIA – After being permitted by the government in 2013 to confiscate 47.5% of the deposits from account holders with more than €100,000 ($107,834) to prevent their collapse, Cypriot banks saw an increase of €65.4 million ($70.52 million) in deposits in February. This was a rebound from a decrease of €366 million ($394.12 million) in February, while loans surged by €348.9 million ($375.70 million) after a drop of €122.9 million ($132.34 million) in January, indicating a turnaround.

The Central Bank of Cyprus’s report on Monetary Financial Institutions (MFIs) deposits and loans statistics for February showed a year-on-year deposit growth rate of 0.3%, compared with 0.8% in January. The outstanding total deposits reached €52 billion ($55.99 billion) in February. Deposits from Cypriots—on an island that is a haven for wealthy foreigners seeking to conceal their wealth in banks—increased by €101.8 million ($109.62 million).

Household deposits grew by €41.2 million ($44.36 million), while deposits from non-financial corporations increased by €63 million ($67.84 million), and those from other domestic sectors jumped by €123.7 million ($133.2 million). The annual growth rate of total loans was 1.5% in February, compared to 0.4% in January, with the outstanding amount of total loans reaching €25 billion ($26.92 billion), as the banks have made a comeback.

They were in deep trouble in early 2013 before then-President Nicos Anastasiades, who had just been elected, broke a campaign promise and allowed banks to seize deposits to compensate for losses incurred from bad loans to Greek businesses and investments in devalued Greek bonds.

