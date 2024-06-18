Rick Pitino and Fragiskos Alvertis Honored at the 2024 Panatha Gala on June 16

Events

Basketball legends Rick Pitino and Fragiskos 'Frankie' Alvertis were honored at the Panatha Gala on June 16 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

FLUSHING, NY – St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino was honored for his outstanding contributions to Panathinaikos B.C. of the EuroLeague on June 16 at the 2024 Panatha Gala. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was recognized along with Panathinaikos great Fragiskos Alvertis during the dinner reception at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, NY, hosted by Panatha USA and organized by Dream Hospitality Group.

Pitino was the head coach of Panathinaikos from 2018-20 and led the club to back-to-back Greek Basket League (GBL) championships. During his first season with Panathinaikos in 2018-19, Pitino guided the team to a Greek Basketball Cup title after defeating PAOK B.C., 79-73, in the championship game. Pitino has also served as head coach of Greece’s senior national team at the 2020 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Victoria, Canada, in 2021.

In his first season at St. John’s, Pitino led the Red Storm to 20 victories with 11 wins coming in Big East play, marking the program’s most conference wins since 2010-11. St. John’s won six of its final seven games of the season, including an 80-66 victory over eventual Sweet 16 participant Creighton. Pitino also guided the Johnnies to the Big East Tournament semifinals for the first time in 24 years. The Red Storm rolled to a 91-72 quarterfinal victory over eventual NIT champion Seton Hall before falling to eventual National Champion Connecticut, 95-90, in the semifinals.

The event began with a cocktail hour during which guests enjoyed the appetizers and drinks and also had the opportunity to meet the honorees and take photos. Commemorative t-shirts, hats and other merchandise were also available for purchase at the event. Many fans had their t-shirts signed by the honorees.

MC at the event Dimitris Filippides of Hellas FM gave the welcoming remarks and led a moment of silence for Paris Dermanis, longtime caretaker of the Panathinaikos basketball team, beloved by everyone, who passed away on June 8 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack early in May.

Fr. Gedeon Varytimos gave the opening prayer along with Fr. Gregory Stamkopoulos and shared the best wishes of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros.

Following the National Anthems of the U.S. and Greece, the Panathinaikos anthem was also played with the fans enthusiastically singing along.

The well-attended event included greetings from Panatha USA President Vasiliki Bardis who noted that the honorees Pitino and Alvertis “have shaped Panathinaikos basketball.”

“These icons have inspired generations with their skill, dedication, and passion,” she said.

The event also included video presentations on Panathinaikos’ dramatic win against Real Madrid for its seventh EuroLeague Championship, on Pitino’s time in Greece, on Alvertis’ legendary career, and a message from Panathinaikos President of the Board Vasilis Parthenopoulos who shared his best wishes and those of the team’s owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos. Filippides noted that the EuroLeague Championship was not only celebrated by Panathinaikos fans but by all Greeks.

Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou shared his greetings, noting that he is an AEK fan, but he is always supportive of the Greek teams and especially all the Greeks abroad should be supportive of the great successes of the Greek teams. He congratulated the honorees as legends of not only basketball but international sport, and Nikos Bardis for all his efforts for the community.

The National Herald journalist and SKAI TV U.S. correspondent Christodoulos Athanasatos introduced honoree Fragiskos ‘Frankie’ Alvertis with moving words, highlighting Alvertis’ extraordinary career, clutch three-point shooting, and his contributions to basketball including 11 Championships, eight Greek Cups, and five European Championships. Athanasatos quoted from Alvertis when he addressed the fans for the last time as a player, “choosing a specific chant of the ‘green stands’: ‘Together in joy and sorrow.’ And he meant it.”

He pointed out that “if our lives were like a basketball game, most of us would entrust the crucial, last three-point shot to Fragiskos Alvertis.”

In accepting the award, Alvertis expressed his gratitude humbly and noted that it was his first time in New York City and after just a short time, he already felt at home. He pointed out that the championships and the wins, etc. are good, but above all else are the personal relationships. Alvertis said that he has met people that seem like he’s known them forever and he can call them friends, and this is the most significant thing in life for him, the personal relationships. “On your own,” he said, “you can’t do it, you need your colleagues, your friends, and I thank you very much because you made me feel at home and I feel that we are friends and this is the most important of all. I wish you all the best from the depths of my heart and be well, so we can meet again.”

Vasiliki Bardis introduced honoree Rick Pitino who shared the story of how he came to coach Panathinaikos, a team he had never heard of, in a country he had never visited, and then the tremendous outpouring of love and support from the fans in Greece which followed. He spoke about his unique relationship with the late Paris Dermanis: “He did not speak a word of English, I did not speak a word of Greek, and we became best friends… and he passed away, it just broke my heart, because how can you become a great friend to someone when you could not communicate, but we were.”

Pitino noted that although he had great success in his coaching career, when he left for Greece, “I was a man without a team, no one at that time would hire me, even though all the successes were there, I had fallen on hard times, and why did I coach the national team for no money, why did I coach Panathinaikos? Because Greece gave me something that was lost, Greece gave me my self-esteem back. I went to the dry cleaners to drop off my laundry and a woman was hugging me and kissing me, I went to Starbucks, they were hugging me, I said ‘this is the greatest country in the world, everybody’s hugging and kissing me,’ so what do I owe Greece? My self-worth came back in a big way because they adopted me and I adopted that country. My father was born in Sicily, but Italy is not my second country, Greece is my second country.”

He congratulated Alvertis, noting that “Frankie… is a living legend of Panathinaikos,” and welcomed him to New York City, “whatever you need here, it’s yours, but I’m much bigger in Greece than I am in New York.”

“Thank you, you’ve given me back something that was very important to me, and now I’m coaching St. John’s here in Queens, and if all of you want to see my third national championship, show up this year at Madison Square Garden,” Pitino said. “Panathinaike pame!”

A Q&A session followed the dinner with Pitino and Alvertis taking questions from the enthusiastic fans and sharing their insights on the prospects of Panathinaikos and the Greek National team.