December 12, 2022

Richmond to Remove its Last Public Confederate Monument

December 12, 2022
By Associated Press
Confederate Statue-Richmond
The statue of Confederate Lieutenant General A.P. Hill stands as dawn begins to break on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond — the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War — is set to remove its last public Confederate statue.

Richmond removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed George Floyd’s killing in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill, which sits in the middle of a busy intersection near a school where traffic accidents are frequent, were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it. A crane and other equipment arrived at the intersection Monday morning.

The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

FILE – Traffic drives in the circle at the monument of confederate General A.P. Hill, which contains his remains, is in the middle of a traffic circle on Arthur Ashe Blvd. Jan. 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

In September, attorneys for Hill’s indirect descendants agreed his remains would be moved to a cemetery in Culpeper, near where Hill was born. But the plaintiffs argued that the ownership of the statue should be transferred to them. They hoped to move it to a battlefield, also in Culpeper, according to news outlets.

The statue of Confederate Lieutenant Genera A. P. Hill stands at the intersection of W. Laburnum Ave. and Hermitage Road in Richmond, Va. on Monday Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

In October, news outlets reported that Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. ruled that city officials — not the descendants — get to decide where the statue goes next.

 

