Richmond to Remove its Last Public Confederate Monument

The statue of Confederate Lieutenant General A.P. Hill stands as dawn begins to break on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond — the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War — is set to remove its last public Confederate statue.
Richmond removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed George Floyd’s killing in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill, which sits in the middle of a busy intersection near a school where traffic accidents are frequent, were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it. A crane and other equipment arrived at the intersection Monday morning.
The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
In September, attorneys for Hill’s indirect descendants agreed his remains would be moved to a cemetery in Culpeper, near where Hill was born. But the plaintiffs argued that the ownership of the statue should be transferred to them. They hoped to move it to a battlefield, also in Culpeper, according to news outlets.
In October, news outlets reported that Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. ruled that city officials — not the descendants — get to decide where the statue goes next.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials at Orlando International Airport say bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors to the nation's seventh-busiest airport could face delays.
ALONISSOS - The Greek island of Alonissos, which British tour operators voted as Best Diving Destination at the Greek Travel Awards organised by the UK and Ireland office of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, has chosen to celebrate its connection with the sea this year by organising a symbolic underwater decoration of a Christmas Tree, posting a video of the event on Youtube.
ATHENS - Attending the presentation of the programme "Housing and Work for the Homeless" on Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was the "state's answer to all those who believe they are invisible, all those who we often, as we come home from a night out, see sleeping on the ground or on a bench, and usually walk by a little faster.
ATHENS - The police officer that shot a 16-year-old Roma boy in the head after a pursuit for 20 euros of unpaid petrol should be jailed on remand, a Thessaloniki public prosecutor recommended on Monday.
