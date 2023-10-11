x

October 11, 2023

Rich Foreigners Scooping Greek Properties at Record Rate, Renting Them

October 11, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari, file)

ATHENS – Before the threshold was doubled to 500,000 euros ($530,422) in most areas of the country this August for Golden Visas, there was a record 1.1 billion euros in foreign investment in the first six months of the year in Greece.

Data from the Bank of Greece showed that was an increase of 39.5 percent over 2022 although it wasn’t said if it was due to the Golden Visas that give rich foreigners a 5-year residency permit and valuable European Union passport.

That’s in return for buying property, the minimum now at 500,000 euros for the most popular parts of the country, particularly Athens where the lower level had seen foreigners buying multiple properties and renting them out.

That was on short-term platforms such as Airbnb which has emptied neighborhoods of long-term residents in favor of tourists and transients which can bring in far more income on a monthly basis.

But the phenomenon has also driven up rents and reduced the number of available and affordable units and changed the character of areas within cities which has seen protests to no avail.

There’s also concerns from the European Union that the visa schemes, many of which were ended in other countries – including Cyprus – are open to criminal activity and money laundering.

Property costs in Greece, while rising in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic largely waning and the economy accelerating, are still cheap for rich foreigners compared to their countries and the visas are favored by the Chinese.

Nuri Katz, founder of the immigration consultancy Apex Capital Partners, told Bloomberg financial news service, “For people worth about $5 to $7 million, richer millionaires, a $500,000 investment to get EU residency is fine.”

 

