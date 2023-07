Society

RHODES – With taxi drivers in Greece demanding a monopoly and fighting a reputation for overcharging tourists, cabbies on the popular island of Rhodes blockaded the port to prevent some 25 Uber cars from disembarking.

The drivers said they will up their protests against the competition and the head of the owners union, Theodosis Kastanidis, told local media that his members may block ports and the airport as part of their campaign against Uber.

There was no word whether police were called to remove the blocking of the cars or what happened about the protest or if there were any arrests.

In April, 2022, dozens of cars were damaged at Uber’s offices on the island but it wasn’t determined who was behind it but there have been a number of incidents between taxi and Uber drivers there.