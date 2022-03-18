x

March 18, 2022

Rhodes Gynecologist Charged With Sexually Abusing 21 Patients

March 18, 2022
By The National Herald
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

RHODES – In another case of alleged malpractice against a Greek physician, a 65-year-old gynecologist on Rhodes will face trial on charges he sexually abused some 21 patients, the Council on Misdemeanors ruled.

His name wasn’t given but the council said there was enough evidence to try him on accusations that included repeated rape, sexual abuse of a man incapable of resistance and other crimes which weren’t explained, said to have happened before July, 2019.

The council ordered that he cannot leave the country and set bail at 10,000 euros ($11,063) and banned him from practicing as a gynecologist, said Kathimerini in a report.

There have been a number of cases brought against Greek doctors for a range of charges, including taking bribes but few reports or prosecution, convictions or whether they were allowed to keep practicing.

 

 

