x

November 30, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Literature

Review: “Small Things Like These” Is a Gem of a Slim Novel

November 30, 2021
By Associated Press
Book Review - Small Things Like These
This cover image released by Grove shows "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan. (Grove via AP)

“Small Things Like These” is a gem of a slim novel about a family man faced with a moral decision.

In just 114 pages, the book introduces readers to Bill Furlong, a coal merchant in a small Irish town. “Furlong had come from nothing,” writes Keegan. His mother was just 16 when he was born after the Second World War and he never knew his father. They survived thanks to the kindness of his mother’s employer, a wealthy widow with household staff. The year is 1985 and students of Irish history will glean something from the dedication: “This story is dedicated to the women and children who suffered time in Ireland’s mother and baby homes and Magdalen laundries.” Readers ignorant of Irish history will have to wait for “A Note on the Text” at the end of the novel for some helpful context.

Context in advance or at the end, it’s still a deeply moving tale. Furlong is the father of five girls, stuck in a bit of a rut. Up before the sun rises to supervise work at the coal yard, he lies in bed with his wife after the end of each long day, going over things that need doing or sharing bits of gossip he picked up during the day’s deliveries. It’s that simple act that gives the novel its title: “Some nights, Furlong lay there with Eileen, going over small things like these,” writes Keegan.

But the smallest of things often have much bigger implications, as readers soon learn. Delivering coal one day to the local convent, Furlong happens upon “more than a dozen young women and girls, down on their hands and knees with tins of old-fashioned lavender polish and rags, polishing their hearts out in circles on the floor.” “Mister, won’t you help us?” intones one of the girls, whose “hair had been roughly cut, as though someone blind had taken to it with shears.” The encounter affects Furlong deeply and the latter half of the novel finds him reflecting on his own upbringing as he builds toward his decision. Will he stay silent or will he help?

Keegan’s economy of prose is a marvel. Here’s Furlong, back at the convent, about to meet the Mother Superior: “Furlong looked down at the dark shining river whose surface reflected equal parts of the lighted town. So many things had a way of looking finer, when they were not so close. He could not say which he rathered: the sight of town or its reflection in the water.”

The book takes just an hour or so to read, but you still feel like you know Bill Furlong by the end and understand why he does what he does. His tale of quiet heroism doesn’t require any more words.

RELATED

Arts
A Jewel Made in Greece- It’s Time for Shopping Event, Dec. 3-5

ATHENS – A Jewel Made in Greece (AJMIG) presents its three-day Sparkle Sharing shopping event December 3-5, 10 AM-8 PM, at the Domotel Kastri Hotel, in the northern suburbs of Athens.

Music
Home of Marilyn Manson Searched in Abuse Investigation
Culture
Bryan Adams Unveils Pirelli Calendar from COVID Quarantine

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Culture

SYDNEY – The latest episode of the Ouzo Talk podcast for the Greek diaspora focuses on the Parthenon Marbles with founder and chair of the International Committee – Australia – for the Restitution of the Parthenon Marbles Inc (IOCARPM), Emmanuel John Comino AM [member of the General Division of the Order of Australia] and committee member, lawyer and cultural heritage specialist, Theodora Gianniotis.

Society

ATHENS - Ruling out any more COVID-19 lockdowns in a bid to save the Christmas season for businesses which took huge losses after being closed for months earlier, Greece’s New Democracy government is preparing for what health officials said will be a critical run-up to the holiday.

Society

ATHENS – As schemes being set in motion to try to slow rising brutality against women in Greece, police in the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, said they arrested a man who reportedly told them he killed his wife, who would be the 14th victim of femicide this year.

Society

Video

New Variant Cause for Concern, Not Panic, Biden Tells US

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread US lockdown.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings