x

October 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Music

Review: Coldplay Brings Empathy — and Selena Gomez — to the Band’s 2023 North American Tour Finale

October 3, 2023
By Associated Press
Chris Martin
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the Rose Bowl, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

PASADENA, Calif. — In 2023, a Coldplay concert opens like a triumphant finale — LED wristbands flashing, confetti canons on overdrive, a singalong of 68,000 voices repeating “You’ve got a higher power,” to match frontman Chris Martin’s energy.

Flags representing attendees from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Colombia, Venezuela, South Korea and Brazil were raised; children and the elderly sang along to familiar radio hits. Live music isn’t church, but for two hours on Sunday night, the British band got close.

A short film on the conservation efforts of Coldplay’s global stadium tour for their 2021 album “Music of the Spheres” previewed the band’s North American tour closer at the Rose Bowl, just outside of Los Angeles. Then: an explosion of rainbow lighting effects, tie-dye orbs, and wholesome bits — for “Paradise,” Martin asked the audience to engage in the “quietest singalong ever,” chanting the title in a whisper.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the Rose Bowl, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In one moment, he participated in a gender reveal — a couple handed him an envelope, which he opened for the cameras — blue for boy. In another, he read some of the signs held high above heads in the crowd before inviting two girls from Mexico on stage to sing “Let Somebody Go.” When he was handed a small stool, he joked, “We’re the most popular soft rock band in the world and we can’t afford a stool?”

“This song you’ve chosen, we used to play it a bit, but we, when we recorded it, we recorded it with Selena Gomez,” Martin told the two girls. They sang together, before Gomez herself emerged from the stage below for her verse. Then, opener H.E.R. joined and played guitar — an unexpected surprise for a glorious final night.

From left, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Will Champion and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform at the Rose Bowl, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Elsewhere, the virtuosity of the band was apparent. Drummer Will Champion sang while leading the percussion; guitarist Jonny Buckland and bassist Guy Berryman took turns playing keys and synths. For a band that formed 26 years ago, there was a sense that this was a full-circle moment — that they still remember those early days of cigarettes and writing together in small practice spaces, and that allows them the ability to see their future.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the Rose Bowl, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
H.E.R. performs in rain during her opening set for Coldplay at the Rose Bowl, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The overarching sentiment for the night, of course, was empathy. Martin ran around with a trans-inclusive rainbow pride flag and routinely reminded the audience that “everyone is an alien somewhere,” as his graphic t-shirt read. Routinely, he spoke in Spanish and asked the audience to sing in Korean for the BTS collaboration, “My Universe.”

At the end of the show: a killer series of singles, including “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Fix You” and an acoustic encore of “Magic.” Then, fireworks. There is a reason the band is beloved around the world — after the encore, Coldplay played the audience out with “Believe in Love,” a welcome reminder.

 

RELATED

Arts
Vuitton Transforms Paris with a Playful Spectacle of Color, Stars and History

PARIS — It was more than just another fashion show in the City of Light.

Literature
Patrick Stewart, a Shakespearean Actor who Soars in Sci-fi, Looks Back on his Life in Memoir
Cinema
Beyoncé, Too, is Heading to Movie Theaters with a Concert Film on the Heels of the Renaissance Tour

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.