January 26, 2022

Retail Enterprises’ Turnover up 22.1% in November 2021

January 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A few pedestrians walk at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – Greek retail commerce enterprises’ turnover grew 22,1% in November 2021, totaling 2,86 billion euros, from 2,35 billion in November 2020 and up 1,9% from October 2021 (2,81 billion), Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

The video and audio reproduction business recorded a spectacular 660% increase, followed by used items (232.1%). On the other hand, sales of food/beverage/tobacco eased 0.6% and sales of fisheries were down 12.5%.

The statistics service said that in the third quarter of 2021, turnover by enterprises in the retail commerce (excluding vehicles, food and fuel) totaled 5.51 billion euros, up 7.9% compared with the same period in 2020, and up 12.1% in comparison with the second quarter of 2021.

Society
Vaccination Appointments Resume as Normal on Thursday

ATHENS - Vaccinations of adults and children over 12 years old will be conducted as normal on Thursday, the health ministry announced.

Politics
Oikonomou: Responsibilities Will Be Attributed When All Problems Are Resolved
Society
Aegean Airlines Cancels 33 Flights on Wednesday

Society

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Politics

US Congress represenatives Gus Bilirakis of Florida and Nicole Malliotakis of New York – both Republicans – assailed President Joe Biden's administration for no longer supporting the EastMed pipeline project by Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Associations

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY – In the presence of distinguished guests, the vasilopita was cut by the Federation of Greek American Educators in the community hall at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Washington Heights on January 23.

General News

Society

Video

Meet Methuselah, the Oldest Living Aquarium Fish

SAN FRANCISCO — Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.

