Retail Enterprises’ Turnover up 22.1% in November 2021

ATHENS – Greek retail commerce enterprises’ turnover grew 22,1% in November 2021, totaling 2,86 billion euros, from 2,35 billion in November 2020 and up 1,9% from October 2021 (2,81 billion), Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

The video and audio reproduction business recorded a spectacular 660% increase, followed by used items (232.1%). On the other hand, sales of food/beverage/tobacco eased 0.6% and sales of fisheries were down 12.5%.

The statistics service said that in the third quarter of 2021, turnover by enterprises in the retail commerce (excluding vehicles, food and fuel) totaled 5.51 billion euros, up 7.9% compared with the same period in 2020, and up 12.1% in comparison with the second quarter of 2021.