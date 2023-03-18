x

March 18, 2023
By Associated Press
[360081] SUPERLEAGUE 2022-2023 / PLAY OUT / ΠΑΣ ΛΑΜΙΑ - ΠΑΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΙΝΑ (ΝΑΣΟΣ ΣΙΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
SUPERLEAGUE 2022-2023 / PLAY OUT

Results from Greek football:

Greece Super League 1

Saturday’s Matches

Asteras Tripolis 2, Panaitolikos Agrinio 1

OFI Crete 1, APO Levadiakos FC 1

Atromitos Athinon 2, Ionikos Nikea FC 0

PAS Lamia 1964 2, PAS Giannina 0

Sunday’s Matches

Volos NPS vs. Olympiacos Piraeus, 11:30 a.m.

Aris Thessaloniki vs. PAOK, 1 p.m.

AEK Athens vs. Panathinaikos, 3:30 p.m.

