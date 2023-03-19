SPORTS

The Athens derby between AEK and Panathinaikos, at the start of the round-robin playoffs on Sunday, ended in a stalemate, a result that probably benefits leader Panathinaikos as well as fellow challengers Olympiakos and PAOK, that scored away wins on Sunday. The day’s results mean that the title race is now a four-horse one, more than ever, with Olympiakos and PAOK seeing their chances increase.

Results from Greek football:

Greece Super League 1

Saturday’s 3/18 Matches

Asteras Tripolis 2, Panaitolikos Agrinio 1

OFI Crete 1, APO Levadiakos FC 1

Atromitos Athinon 2, Ionikos Nikea FC 0

PAS Lamia 1964 2, PAS Giannina 0

Sunday’s 3/19 Matches

Volos NPS 0, Olympiacos Piraeus 3

Aris Thessaloniki 1, PAOK 2

AEK Athens 0, Panathinaikos 0

Saturday’s 4/1 Matches

APO Levadiakos FC vs. Atromitos Athinon, 10 a.m.

Panaitolikos Agrinio vs. PAS Lamia 1964, 10:30 a.m.

PAS Giannina vs. OFI Crete, 12:30 p.m.

Ionikos Nikea FC vs. Asteras Tripolis, 2 p.m.

Sources: Associated Press, ekathimerini