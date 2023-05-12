Restoring Athens’ Glory: A Call for Neoclassical Rebirth and Plaka’s Pedestrianization

Columnists

Walking the historic streets of Athens, Greece’s ancient capital, is akin to navigating a delightful maze of cultural and historical narratives intricately woven into every nook and cranny. This city, with its rich, dynamic history, should ideally mirror its heritage in its architecture and urban planning. However, the architectural landscape of Athens, especially its city center, has been tainted by the stark, soviet bloc-like aesthetics of buildings erected during the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

These structures, which sharply contrast with the neoclassical architectural style that imbued Athens with its unique charm and character in the 19th and early 20th centuries, have left a profound, incongruous mark on the cityscape. The intrusion of brutalist and modernist architectural styles has detracted from Athens’ unique blend of past and present, undermining the city’s proud heritage. Similarly, cries for pedestrianization echo through the historic neighborhood of Plaka, signaling a necessity for revival.

However, there is a solution. We should mandate by law that any new buildings or restorations in the historic city center adhere to the neoclassical style. This is not to deny architectural evolution or stifle creativity but to ensure that the city’s aesthetic remains true to its roots. Neoclassical architecture, with its grand arches, symmetrical designs, and detailed ornamentation, harks back to Athens’ golden age, making the city a living museum of its own history.

While mandating a neoclassical aesthetic would be an important step in preserving Athens’ unique identity, pedestrianizing the historic neighborhood of Plaka would enhance the city’s livability and tourism appeal. Plaka is a window into the city’s past, a labyrinth of narrow streets, old houses, and tranquil squares nestled at the foot of the Acropolis. Turning it into a pedestrian-only area would protect its historical character, improve air quality, and provide a safer, more enjoyable environment for both locals and visitors.

Pedestrianization would also allow for a more immersive cultural experience. Imagine wandering through Plaka’s cobbled streets, unhindered by traffic, able to fully appreciate its neoclassical buildings, artisan shops, and traditional tavernas. This would not only enrich the visitor experience but also boost local businesses.

Athens is a city of immense historical and cultural importance. It is our responsibility to ensure that its architectural landscape reflects this heritage, preserving the city’s unique identity for generations to come. By mandating a return to the neoclassical aesthetic in the historic city center and pedestrianizing Plaka, we can restore Athens to its former glory, enhancing its aesthetic appeal, livability, and touristic allure. This is more than a mere suggestion; it is a call to action to safeguard the soul of Athens.