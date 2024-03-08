Restaurateur Dimitri Fetokakis – Loving the Business, Greece, the Family

General News

HOUSTON, TX – Forty-five years ago, around 1979, Chrysanthos Fetokakis and his wife Eleni decided to open a Greek restaurant and pastry shop in Houston, TX. Everyone said to them, “are you crazy? The cowboys here will eat gyros and souvlaki? They’re used to barbecue and Tex-Mex food.” Yet, with the help of other Greek businessmen, they started the first restaurant, ‘Niko Niko’s, serving gyro, souvlaki, and other Greek dishes. Eleni offered customers dolmades, Greek sausages, soutzoukakia, loukoumades, and many others, introducing them to foods they had never seen before. With patience, great love for Greek cuisine, and effort, in a few years, they managed to make cowboys and Latin Americans, mainly Mexicans, love the Greek offerings – food, delicious desserts, various Greek coffees, and their own specialty: baklava in a frappe glass. Dimitri Fetokakis, the current owner of the business, gave a comprehensive interview to The National Herald. He was born in New York, while his mother is from Piraeus and his father from Chios. They left Greece around 1958 and first went to Montreal, Canada, and from there to New York. All their children were born there, and then they all went together to Houston.

The National Herald: When did the first shop open?

DM: My mother and father opened the first shop in 1977, in Montrose – it’s the area where we live in Houston.

TNH: And when did you take over?

DM: I was lucky because I was in the shops from a young age. I wasn’t good at school, so I sliced gyro meat. I took over the business from my mother around 2000. I was in my early twenties, and I told my mother I wanted to buy the restaurant, to make it mine. From there, I got the first one, and now we have two big ones, and I’ll open a third one soon in Woodlands, a suburb of Houston.

TNH: Tell us about your family.

DM: I am married almost 20 years now. I have two kids, Chrysanthos, who is 17 years old, and Nicolette, who is 9. We are closely connected with the Community here in Houston; my kids go to Greek School at the Annunciation Orthodox School, and we are members of our fantastic church and parish, where Greeks help each other. We feel very fortunate for our heritage and our Greek community.

TNH: Dear Dimitri, I have noticed that there is not a single Greek event that does not have a donation from Niko Niko’s.

DM: Look, when we came here, we had nothing. And my parents always told me to remember this: “others helped us.” So, when it’s your turn, you have to help too. I like it, and I help – you become a little happier when you donate the food and see people enjoying what you made with love.

TNH: Do your children plan to continue your business?

DM: Look, the shops are there. I never told them, “you have to follow in my footsteps.” My 9-year-old daughter always asks me why I don’t let her work! And I tell her because you go to school and between your classes and all the other activities, you don’t have time. Times are different now; I worked at her age, we didn’t have activities after school like basketball, softball, or music. She has a lot to do. Chrysanthos, who is older, has worked here – he knows what is needed, but he also engages in sports, plays football. They don’t have free time. I set up my business the way I want, and if they want to get involved, the shops will be here.

TNH: How many people do you employ in your restaurants?

DM: Each restaurant has about 70 employees, totaling 140 to 150 people.

TNH: Are there more Greek employees?

DM: No. It’s impossible without Latinos; they are good people and have helped us a lot too. But we do have many Greeks. Everyone knows we are very welcoming; it’s very important to have that.

TNH: You also sell kontosouvli, which is not available anywhere else in our area.

DM: Yes, both kontosouvli and loukoumades were not available. We’ve always made loukoumades and kontosouvli because I like to eat them every time I go back to Chios. I learned how to make it from someone from Chios who has a shop on the island called ‘Steki’.

TNH: Whenever I come here, I always eat kontosouvli, every time after attending Saint Basil’s church.

DM: You should come at noon when it’s very fresh! We also have a very nice pastry shop; we make all our sweets here. Our ‘triangle panoramas’ were taught to us by a pastry chef we had from Thessaloniki. He taught us how to make our pastries – he was from there and knew how to make them well.

TNH: Anyway, it surprises me when I come and see Americans buying and eating Greek sweets.

DM: Yes. When my parents opened the shop, people said to them, “are you crazy? The cowboys here will eat gyros and souvlaki? They’re used to barbecue and Tex-Mex food.” My father told them not to worry and that everything would be fine. And indeed, Texans embraced us and gave us a good life. My mother would make them dolmades and give them to everyone to try because no one knew what they were. And they got used to them and now prefer Greek food.

TNH: Many people personally tell me that they have come here and whatever they tried is nice and healthy – Latinos, people from the Philippines, from various places, even my personal doctors. I can tell you that many foreigners have come to love Greek food through your restaurants.

DM: People travel more now and visit Greece, so they know the food. But in the past, in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, many people didn’t know, and so yes, they learned about it from us. There were others before us, Zorbas, and 2-3 other places that have now closed. Fortunately, we are the only ones who have held on for so many years. We are 45 years old – but we are in our prime.

TNH: Do you go to Greece every year? Do you go to Chios?

DM: Yes, I go every year. For me, Athens is the most beautiful city in the world, and I think it will be even better in 10 years from now with the Elliniko development they are building there. I really like Athens, and I go there for 3-4 days when I arrive, and then I go to Chios. Usually, I return and stay another 3-4 days before going somewhere else. I spend most of the time on Chios; my parents took me there every summer since I was little. Once, we even wanted to stay permanently in Athens, we took all our things and moved to Athens – I remember our pets, our dog, and our parrot! But then in the ’80s something happened, and the economy of Houston had a downturn, so we returned to help my siblings who were running the business while we were in Greece. Our roots are always in Greece!

TNH: Are your siblings partners in the businesses at the moment?

DM: No, I am alone now. My sister wanted to study Medicine here in America to become a doctor, and she did and is in Boston. My other brother didn’t want to deal with the restaurants, and my other brother left Houston. So I stayed, the youngest of the siblings, and helped my mother and worked in the business. The business came to me because I wanted to continue it.

TNH: What are your siblings doing, are they here in Houston?

DM: Unfortunately, we lost one of them last year. The other one is in Seattle and is involved in Real Estate, and my sister the doctor lives in Boston. But I think my sister wants to come back to Houston; it’s too cold in Boston!

TNH: A few days ago, we interviewed Dr. Theodore Vologianis, who performed the first remote surgery from Earth, on the International Space Station. We have brilliant Greek doctors here in Houston, and I want to ask you, as an active member of the community, how do you see the future of Hellenism in this area?

DM: Dr. Vologianis is very smart. We do indeed have very good Greek doctors here; they have done good work all over the world. As for the future of Hellenism, we are strong. I don’t know the numbers compared to New York or Chicago, but Greeks here are very united and help each other a lot. I remember my parents used to say they had no money when they came here! And someone helped them to open the shop, and I will never forget that. Mr. Pappas, for example, gave them equipment and told them to pay whenever they could, to get started. Without his help, who knows what would have happened! The man who had the Demeris Bar-B-Q, because my parents needed a banker and didn’t know anyone, took them to his banker and signed as guarantor. Who does that? Jimmy Petheriotes, a very nice man, always helped everyone here. Without them, who knows what we would have now. All Greeks living here want to go to Greece often, and they love it, and as parents, we must teach our children to keep the traditions and Hellenism alive. We are lucky because we have one of the best Greek schools where our children learn about Greece, the Church, Orthodoxy from a young age. It’s very important that we have our churches and schools here, and we all actively participate in them.

TNH: How Greek do you feel?

DM: I feel 100% Greek and 100% American. When someone says something bad about Greece, it upsets me. I become a little aggressive, and the same goes if someone says something about America. I remember when I went to Greece as a child, they called me “the little American!” I remember in my village, there was a man who had a beautiful horse, and if I remember correctly, he was also a communist. When I heard him coming from afar, I went out to see him because he always stopped in front of me and teased me with his broken English, “American boy! No good!” And we laughed so much. When we went to Chios in the summers, my father and I swam and went out to the open sea, and then we sat and looked towards the island, towards the beach – he would then tell me to come every year when I have my own children, to bring them every summer. And I do. I swim with my children in Chios and tell them the same thing.

TNH: What do America and Greece mean to you?

DM: Greece is a place we go back to, and we remember where our parents came from, where our roots are, and I am proud of that because there is no place like Greece! I go every year and show my children so they learn as well, and then we leave. It’s vacation. I don’t work there; it’s more peaceful for me. America is where I come and live, and I live the life I need to live.

TNH: Have you ever thought about getting involved in politics here in Houston?

DM: Haha, no – America has its own problems. That’s why I tell you when I go to Greece, I don’t think about these things because I’m on vacation.

TNH: How do your children feel when they go to Greece?

DM: Very proud, they love it very much! My wife is American, and I remember when I took my first child to Greece for the first time, then he realized he’s half and half, and he was very sad then, because he wanted to be just Greek! But even my wife, although she is American, helps a lot at their school and helps to maintaining their Greek heritage – you know what I mean, celebrating March 25th, making tsourekia, koulourakia, red eggs for Easter. These things and the customs help us keep the heritage alive!