x

August 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Society

Responding to a “Triple Crisis” in Southeastern Africa after Cyclone Freddy

August 27, 2023
By The National Herald
post-cyclone-2022-social-kits-distribution-2
Responding to a “triple crisis” in southeastern Africa after Cyclone Freddy. (Credit: Pivot)

ATHENS – In February and March, against the backdrop of a cholera outbreak in Mozambique and Malawi and severe food insecurity in parts of those countries as well as of Madagascar, the most energetic and longest-lasting tropical storm ever recorded hit the region. Cyclone Freddy destroyed homes, livelihoods, and infrastructure, leaving in its wake deepening food and health crises and increased risks related to poverty, gender-based violence, and trafficking.

Madagascar has one of the highest rates of poverty in the world, and UNICEF’s latest survey data from the country revealed that 82.9% of children—11.6 million of 14 million—were living below the poverty line and half of children under five were suffering from malnutrition that stunted their growth. Malawi, where approximately 70% of people live below the poverty line, was experiencing the deadliest cholera outbreak in its history when Freddy struck, sickening around 59,000 to date across every district in the country. In Mozambique, where over 62% of people live in poverty, also saw tens of thousands of cases of cholera, and against this backdrop, Freddy made land multiple times, directly affecting at least a million people.

In response, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) made grants to three organizations focused not only on responding to the immediate needs generated by the storm, but to the longer-term crises it exacerbated—both of which are linked to the global climate change that has increasingly buffeted the region with natural disasters. Each of these organizations works closely with local community or government partners to effectively target real and evolving needs.

  • In Malawi, Trócaire is providing psychosocial support, helping rebuilding housing, supplying food and hygiene items, rehabilitating sanitation infrastructure, and providing access to safe, clean water.
  • In Madagascar, Pivot is identifying and treating cases of acute and moderate malnutrition in children, training community health workers and raising community awareness around malnutrition, and providing related supplies.
  • In Mozambique, Doctors with Africa CUAMM is working to stem a cholera outbreak by providing prevention kits to families, training health workers, and intervening rapidly at the household and community levels when cases arise, in collaboration with local social workers, district authorities, and community leaders.

Emergency response and rebuilding after natural disasters have been a consistent focus of SNF’s grantmaking throughout its history.

Source: SNF

RELATED

Society
Volunteer Firefighters Find Human Skull

ATHENS - A human skull was found by volunteer firefighters during their patrol in Parnitha, on Saturday, August 27.

Society
Global Warming May Make Many Tourists Give Up on Greece, Cyprus
Politics
Croatia’s President Threatens to Arrest Greeks Over Hooligans Detention

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.