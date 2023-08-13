x

August 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Health

Rescued Walrus Calf that Was Receiving Cuddles as Part of his Care in Alaska Dies

August 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Alaska Rescued Walrus Calf
FILE -In this photo provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, a Pacific walrus pup rests his head on the lap of a staff member after being admitted to the center's Wildlife Response Program in Seward, Alaska, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Kaiti Grant/Alaska SeaLife Center via AP, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska — A walrus calf found on its own miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope last week and who received cuddles as part of his care after being rescued died on Friday.

“While often rewarding, wildlife rescue is inherently unpredictable and comes with it the possibility of great loss. For those that dedicate their lives to animal care, this is the hardest part of the job,” the Alaska SeaLife Center, the nonprofit research facility and public aquarium that was caring for him, said in a statement online.

The Pacific walrus calf, taken in by the center on Aug. 1 after being found by oil field workers a day earlier, was struggling with a number of health issues, such as nutrient malabsorption. In the day before his death, he faced other complications, such as hypoglycemia and gastrointestinal problems, the center said.

“Though our animal care teams worked tirelessly to provide round-the-clock critical care treatments, never leaving his side, the calf ultimately succumbed to his condition,” the center said. A necropsy is planned.

The brown, wrinkly-skinned baby was believed to be about one-month old. The center last week said that in an effort to mimic the near-constant care a calf would get from its mom, the walrus was receiving “round the clock ‘cuddling'” to keep him calm and to aid in his development. The center described the cuddling as trained staff giving the walrus “the option to have a warm body to lean up against, which he has been taking advantage of almost constantly.”

The range of the Pacific walrus includes the northern Bering and Chukchi seas, but the walruses are occasionally observed in areas like the Beaufort Sea to the northeast, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The calf was found about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) inland from the Beaufort Sea, in Alaska’s extreme north. A “walrus trail,” or track, was seen on the tundra near a road where the walrus was found. But it was unclear how, exactly, he got there, the center has said.

 

RELATED

Health
Popular Weight-loss Drugs Like Wegovy May Raise Risk of Complications under Anesthesia

Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia.

Health
COVID-19 Took a Toll on Heart Health and Doctors are Still Grappling with How to Help
Health
Ailing and Baby Hummingbirds Nursed to Health at Woman’s Apartment-Turned-Clinic in Mexico City

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.