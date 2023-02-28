x

February 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Reporters Group Rips SYRIZA Lawmaker’s Rant Against Journalists

February 28, 2023
By The National Herald
SYRIZA lawmaker Pavlos Polakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
FILE - SYRIZA lawmaker Pavlos Polakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – A social media tirade against journalists – as well as bankers and judges – cost SYRIZA lawmaker and provocateur Pavlos Polakis a spot on his party’s ballot in upcoming elections and denunciation from Reporters Without Borders (RSF.)

The media freedom group, which has also criticized the New Democracy government for stifling reporters and independent media sites, reacted to a his statement that a few well-known journalists he doesn’t like are part of a “deep state” and had to go.

“RSF strongly condemns the call of opposition MP & ex-minister Pavlos Polakis from SYRIZA to ‘get rid’ of 15 journalists due to their media’s editorial line. While pluralism is much needed in Greece, it cannot be achieved by dangerous targeting of individual journalists,” the Paris-based group tweeted.

Polakis, who has been known to shoot from the hip and antagonize even his own party as an uncontrollable loose cannon, posted his rant with the elections coming and SYRIZA, which ruled for 4 ½ years, to return to power.

SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras, trying to cut into a 6 point lead by the Conservatives, rebranded the party as Progressive to replace its name as the Radical Left and called a meeting to decide Polakis’ fate.

Polakis, a surgeon, was an alternate health minister in the SYRIZA government that had a far-right partner, the Independent Greeks, was  known for defying the law, smoking where he wanted, including at a World No Smoking Day news conference.

RELATED

Society
Greece’s State Oil Refiner Mulls Hunt Offshore, Crete for Gas Reserves

ATHENS - Greece's turn away from Russian oil supplies that were exempted from European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine may take the biggest oil refiner, Helleniq Energy, looking offshore the mainland and Crete for gas reserves.

Politics
SYRIZA-PA to Discuss Disciplinary Action against Crete MP Pavlos Polakis
Society
Subsidy for Household Electricity Tariffs for March at 40 Euros per Megawatt/Hour

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.