Reporters Group Rips SYRIZA Lawmaker’s Rant Against Journalists

Politics

ATHENS – A social media tirade against journalists – as well as bankers and judges – cost SYRIZA lawmaker and provocateur Pavlos Polakis a spot on his party’s ballot in upcoming elections and denunciation from Reporters Without Borders (RSF.)

The media freedom group, which has also criticized the New Democracy government for stifling reporters and independent media sites, reacted to a his statement that a few well-known journalists he doesn’t like are part of a “deep state” and had to go.

“RSF strongly condemns the call of opposition MP & ex-minister Pavlos Polakis from SYRIZA to ‘get rid’ of 15 journalists due to their media’s editorial line. While pluralism is much needed in Greece, it cannot be achieved by dangerous targeting of individual journalists,” the Paris-based group tweeted.

Polakis, who has been known to shoot from the hip and antagonize even his own party as an uncontrollable loose cannon, posted his rant with the elections coming and SYRIZA, which ruled for 4 ½ years, to return to power.

SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras, trying to cut into a 6 point lead by the Conservatives, rebranded the party as Progressive to replace its name as the Radical Left and called a meeting to decide Polakis’ fate.

Polakis, a surgeon, was an alternate health minister in the SYRIZA government that had a far-right partner, the Independent Greeks, was known for defying the law, smoking where he wanted, including at a World No Smoking Day news conference.