x

October 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Report Says Turkey Plans Secret Escalation of Tensions With Greece

October 11, 2022
By The National Herald
AP22143677539426
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 23. (Turkish Presidency via AP Photo)

ANKARA – Turkey reportedly plans to stoke up trouble with Greece using a secret, specially trained unit attached to its intelligence service MIT in a clandestine operation as the two countries at times have already been at the point of conflict.

The claim was made by the site Nordic Monitor, led by Abdullah Bozkurt, a Turkish investigative journalist living in Sweden, a number of Turkish reporters in exile as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has jailed dozens of them.

The scheme, the report said, is under the direct control of Erdogan who has openly said he may order an invasion of Greece but nonetheless was invited to a European Union meeting where he was greeted and faced no sanctions.

The report said that the new unit of MIT has never been reported until now and could be involved in setting up secret military operations against Greece, a fellow member of NATO, which said it wants no part of the issues between them.

The plot to ramp up tensions – it wasn’t said if that’s a pretext for an invasion – includes several options including from sabotage on Greek islands near Turkey’s coast as Turkey has demanded Greece remove troops from them.

Others were said to raise the Turkish flag  on one or several uninhabited islets and rock formations as well as conducting a false flag operation to justify a Turkish response.

That happened in 1996 on the uninhabited islet of Imia and almost led to an all-out war between the countries and the details of the crash of a Greek military helicopter there have never been revealed.

Erdoğan is still considering the alternatives submitted to him by his confidant, Hakan Fidan, the head of MIT, and has not yet decided which course of action he wants to take, according to the report.

Nordic Monitor said it had informed from sources not named that the special unit would carry out operations in the Aegean Sea with logistical support from the Turkish military’s air and naval assets.

The plot, kept strictly confidential on a need-to-know basis within Erdoğan and Fidan’s close circle, is slated to begin shortly before the June 18, 2023 elections in Turkey where Erdogan is facing a tough fight.

That will be around the same time as Greece’s elections with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis facing a battle in the run-up to the polls as he’s trying to deal with Turkish provocations and fierce criticism from his major rival SYRIZA.

The intent in Turkey, the report said, is to galvanize support for Erdogan beyond his zealous nationalist base and whip up a reason why Turks should rally around him and bring him back to office.

Fidan, the report added, is in charge of a so-called false flag operation against Greece to deliberately stoke further tensions, not to defend Turkey’s national security but serve Erdogan’s personal and political interests.

RELATED

Society
North Macedonia: Police Find 44 Migrants Crammed into Truck

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia have detained 44 Syrian migrants, including 14 minors, found carefully hidden in a truck near the southern border with Greece, authorities said Tuesday.

Society
More Americans Want Greek Golden Visas, Residency, EU Passports
Politics
Renewable Sources – Briefly – Cover All of Greece’s Power Demand

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Blasts Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities in Deadly Strikes (Video)

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings