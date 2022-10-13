x

October 13, 2022

Report Says Russia Will Have Direct Flights to Occupied Cyprus

October 13, 2022
By The National Herald
An abandoned Cyprus Airways Trident passenger jet is parked on the tarmac of the long-abandoned Nicosia airport that lies inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
An abandoned Cyprus Airways Trident passenger jet is parked on the tarmac of the long-abandoned Nicosia airport that lies inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone, that separates the breakaway Turkish speaking north of ethnically divided Cyprus from the internationally recognized Greek speaking south, with a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway, right, and Turkish flags painted on mountain in the background, in the Turkish occupied area, on Friday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – After first denying it, Russia is reportedly ready to send direct flights to an airport on the Turkish-Cypriot occupied northern third of the island, Turkey further siding with Russia after refusing to go along with European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

That was reported by Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, citing sources it didn’t identify while Turkish broadcaster NTV said the first flights would begin Nov. 15, marking the 39th anniversary of a self-declared republic no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes.

The newspaper also said that Russia will open an office on the occupied side but said that since the airlines are private that it doesn’t mean recognition of the isolated side by a member of the United Nations Security Council.

It was said that the flights were being launched to benefit Russians who want to get to Cyprus but can’t under the sanctions that prohibit Russian airliners from any EU country, the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government being a member.

There are crossing points patrolled by UN peacekeepers but it wasn’t said if Russians landing on the occupied side would be allowed to come onto the Greek-Cypriot side to visit.

On international flights, planes can fly to the Ercan Airport on the occupied side only after first landing in Turkey to make a connection.

The National Herald

