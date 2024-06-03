x

June 3, 2024

Report Says Greek Law Enforcement Rife With Corruption, Drug Dealing

June 3, 2024
By The National Herald
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – From the police to security officers, border guards and customs agents, Greece’s law enforcement sector is awash in corruption and drug trafficking, a report by the police department’s Internal Affairs Division has found.

That was detailed in a document sent to the Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee which Kathimerini said it had seen exclusively, showing rampant crookedness and graft.

Among the cases noted were security officials at the port of Piraeus arrested for cocaine dealing, border guards involved in human trafficking, customs officials caught in a contraband fuel scheme and a prison guard trying to smuggle hashish.

The report, the first after the first change in Internal Affairs leadership after several years, said there was an 18 percent increase in cases in 2023, to 910, from the year before when 772 were reported.

Police sources not named said that was attributed to the Internal Affairs, division, which was doing work not aligned with its purpose, becoming more active in looking into alleged wrongdoing in law enforcement.

Of the 1,457 persons investigated in 2023, 460 are police officers, 62 served in the coast guard, 30 in the fire service, 291 were career civil servants and 614 other civilians charged with an array of alleged crimes.

Most of the arrested police officers were low-ranking personnel aged 31-40. Only 11 percent were high-ranking officers, the report said, but more corruption cases were sent to Internal Affairs for investigation.

