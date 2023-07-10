Report: Greek Coast Guard Turned Off Cameras at Refugee Shipwreck

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s Coast Guard violated the European Union Frontex border patrol regulations by switching off cameras while responding to a ship packed with refugees that sank with the loss of hundreds of lives, said a report by a collaboration of investigative media teams.

The story claimed that its findings contradicted what the Greek Coast Guard said in rejecting survivor accounts that its vessel caused the capsizing and sinking by attacking a tow rope, although it wasn’t clear whether to bring the ship to safety or further out to sea as Greece has rejected allegations of pushbacks.

The report by the British daily Guardian, German public broadcaster ARD, We are Solomon, and Forensis added to the Coast Guard’s troubles in continuing to reject accounts of what happened and presents a problem for the newly re-elected New Democracy government.

A caretaker administration was in place when the tragedy happened early the morning of June 14 but that came after Mitsotakis’ first-term government was repeatedly accused of trying to forcibly keep out and push back refugees, which he denied.

Frontex also funds 90 percent of the cost of the Coast Guard vessel that was used, the report said, and the border agency’s chief has demanded that Greece supply answers or he may pull its operation from the country.

A Frontex document, dated March 2021, stated that “if feasible, all actions taken by Frontex assets or Frontex co-financed assets … should be documented by video consistently,” the report underscored.

“If the cameras were on, today there would be answers to the questions that the victims’ families are still asking,” it added.

The report remarked that Nikos Alexiou, a Greek Coast Guard spokesman, on June 15 tried to justify the situation by arguing that cameras were not operational because the boat crew’s attention was focused on rescue efforts.

“However, one of the three former and current Coast Guard officers who spoke to us during our investigation, said that these cameras do not require constant manual operation and they exist exactly for this reason – to record such incidents,” it said.

Frontex said its offers of help were rejected three times, including to send a plane and drone and survivors said it was because the Coast Guard wanted to tow the boat away from Greece, not to shore.

“Survivors claim that their phones (which were protected in plastic cases) contain visual material from the incident. Immediately after the rescue, according to the same testimonies, Coast Guard officers confiscated their phones, which have not been returned to them,” it added.

After the June 14 sinking of the migrant boat, 104 people were rescued and 82 bodies were found but, according to the survivors’ testimonies, the vessel was carrying over 750 migrants, mainly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria.

The Greek Coast Guard had attributed the failure to rescue the migrants to the migrant boat’s repeated “refusal to receive assistance,” and denied allegations caused the accident with a tow rope.