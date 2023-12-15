x

December 15, 2023

Report Claims Greece Pushed Back 2157 Refugees, Children, Disabled

December 15, 2023
By The National Herald
ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ ΣΤΟ ΛΙΜΑΝΙ ΠΑΛΑΙΟΧΩΡΑΣ ΧΑΝΙΩΝ (ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΣ ΡΑΠΑΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Migrants look out of a fishing boat docked at the port of Palaiochora in southeastern Crete, Greece, after its arrival, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 . (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stephanos Rapanis)

ATHENS – Contradicting denials from the government, Greece’s National Human Rights Commission said 2,157 refugees and migrants, including children and people with disabilities were pushed back in 2022.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ ruling New Democracy has disputed claims made by human rights groups, activists, NGO’s, volunteers, major media and photographs and videos said to show pusbacks at sea.

Greece’s commission said it had testimonies of 50 incidents that allegedly occurred between April 2020 and October 2022 according to the alleged victims but no specifics were given so far.

The report said five had been recognized in Greece as refugees and five who had filed an asylum application with the Greek authorities that was pending and that most came from places with high rates of refugee recognition like Syria and the Palestinian territories now under invasion by Israel hunting for Hamas terrorists.

The government has acknowledged wanting to keep out refugees and migrants and is holding several thousand in detention camps on the mainland and five islands near Turkey’s coast.

Turkey, under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union, is supposed to contain some 44 million of them who went to that country fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands.

