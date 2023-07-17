x

July 17, 2023

Report Claims Greece Knew 2 Children Died Before Refugee Boat Sank

July 17, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Migrants arrive with a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, on Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, File)

ATHENS – After threatening to pull out of Greece because of a refusal to get answers over the sinking of a refugee boat that drowned hundreds, the European Union’s border patrol agency Frontex reportedly found that two children had died on the boat a day before it went under.

An internal document held by the agency and reportedly seen by the German newspaper Die Welt was said to reveal that Greek and EU authorities knew of the children’s deaths, said The European Conservative.

https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/greece-migrant-boat-tragedy-new-revelations/

The document allegedly claimed that that authorities from Rome sent an alert to the Greek Coast Guard’s and EU’s Frontex central offices in Piraeus about the deaths before the vessel sank, taking down people trapped inside.

Frontex had said its offer of help, including sending airplanes, was ignored and the Coast Guard is fending off allegations by survivors that it caused the sinking by attaching a rope to tow it away from Greece.

The fishing trawler left Libya en route to Italy to try avoid restrictions in Greece where the New Democracy government has denied claims by human rights groups and major media of pushing back refugees and migrants.

Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis said he was not aware of the Frontex document, as he referred to “an independent judicial investigation” and that if anyone is found responsible, there would “definitely be consequences.”

“But until then,” he added, “we should not rush to conclusions and bow to political pressure,” he said, also adding that survivor accounts of what happened are not proof.

Germany leads the Frontex Management Board, and German lawmaker Clara Bünger told the newspaper that, “Upon sighting such an overcrowded boat, Frontex should have immediately issued a mayday distress signal; even more so if Frontex knew that there were already … about two dead children on board.”

That this didn’t happen, was “outrageous and unforgivable,” she added. Frontex, she argued, should just be dissolved. “This project has failed miserably,” she said.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is refusing to comment on “ongoing investigations” or “leaks.”

