x

June 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Report: 2020 US Census Helped Guide Distribution of $2.8 Trillion in Annual Government Spending

June 14, 2023
By Associated Press
2020 Census
FILE - Albert Maghbouleh, far left, and Miles Santamour, 89, with Amigos de Jaibalito Foundation (ADJ) share lunch outdoors guarding social distancing, overlooking the skyline of Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The head count of every U.S. resident in 2020 helped guide the distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual federal spending, underscoring the importance of participating in the once-a-decade census, according to a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

There were 353 federal assistance programs that used the Census Bureau data in 2021 to steer the allocation of the federal funding, up from 316 programs accounting for $1.5 trillion in 2017 when a similar study was conducted, according to the report.

The federal funding is distributed to state and local governments, nonprofits, businesses and households. In 2021, it helped pay for health care, education, school lunch programs, COVID-19 relief, child care and highway construction, among other things.

“The Census Bureau’s new, more comprehensive report shows that an accurate decennial census is critical to the fair distribution of federal nondefense spending,” said Andrew Reamer, a George Washington University research professor who helped produce the report.

The Census Bureau, which conducts the U.S. censuses every 10 years, doesn’t determine how the federal funding is distributed.

The breadth of the programs and the amount of money at stake underscore how some communities can miss out on funding opportunities if they aren’t counted. The 2020 census was among the most difficult in recent memory because of obstacles posed by the spread of COVID-19, which in the U.S. coincided with the head count.

Adding to the difficulties were hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, wildfires in the West and unsuccessful efforts by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the census questionnaire, which critics say may have scared off immigrants and others.

Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were missed at higher rates in the 2020 census than they were in the 2010 census, with the undercount 3.3% for the Black population, almost 5% for Hispanics and 5.6% for American Indians and Native Alaskans living on reservations.

Besides helping guide the distribution of federal funding, figures from the census determine how many congressional seats each state gets and are used for redrawing political districts.

___
By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press

RELATED

Economy
Inflationary Pressures Continue to Ease, Producer Prices Drop 0.3% from April to May

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.

Sciences
Wolves That Nearly Died out from Inbreeding Recovered, Now Helping a Remote Island’s Ecosystem
Society
How Pennsylvania Plans to Fix Collapsed Section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.