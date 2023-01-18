Repair Works at Balikli Greek Hospital in Istanbul to be Completed in Three months’ Time

General News

INSTABUL – Repair works at the fire-stricken Balikli Greek Hospital in Istanbul are expected to be completed in three months’ time, it was reported on Wednesday.

This was made known after a visit to the hospital by a delegation of the Regional Association of Municipalities of Central Macedonia (RAMCM), headed by its President and Mayor of Pilea-Chortiatis, Ignatios Kaitezidis, who was accompanied by Metropolitan of Neapolis and Stavroupolis, Varnavas.

The fire broke out on August 4, 2022, and destroyed the roof of the philantropic institution’s historic building. The hospital’s 62 elderly residents and 42 patients had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Repairs at Balikli Greek Hospital began on September 22, 2022, with funds donated by the Greek-American community and also by Greek associations and bodies; among those was a donation of 50,000 euros by RAMCM.

The building’s roof is currently nearing completion, while new door frames are also being installed in damaged rooms, it was noted.

Balikli Greek Hospital was founded in 1753, and operates under the Ecumenical Patriarchate.