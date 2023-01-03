Rep. Sarbanes Shares Recap of 2022 (Video)

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes, representing Maryland’s Third Congressional District, on January 3 shared a recap of 2022 and the historic steps taken in Congress.

“As 2023 begins, I’m looking back on Congress’ work to strengthen our economy, lower costs for families, build climate resilience, protect the Chesapeake Bay, promote public safety and safeguard fundamental rights,” Rep. Sarbanes said. “Last year, Congress took historic steps to build better, stronger communities, including: Creating jobs and boosting American manufacturing; cutting home energy expenses for consumers and lowering prescription drug costs for seniors; restoring the Chesapeake Bay and promoting environmental stewardship; improving public safety and taking the most significant action in decades to reduce the incidence of gun violence; protecting voting rights, reproductive freedom and marriage equality; and expanding access to care for our nation’s veterans.”

“In the year ahead, I’ll continue working to address these and other issues that are top of mind for Marylanders,” Rep. Sarbanes continued. “I look forward to delivering for you and your families in 2023.”

“With the new redistricting, many of you will soon be represented by other members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation but I want to express my appreciation for the input you’ve given me as your representative in Washington,” he said.

More information about redistricting is available online: https://bit.ly/3VK8s6p.

“Happy New Year to you and your family,” Rep. Sarbanes concluded.