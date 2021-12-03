x

December 3, 2021

Rep. Pappas Launches 2022 Re-Election with First District Road Trip

December 3, 2021
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Chris Pappas participates in a debate of Democratic hopefuls in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District at St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 3, Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced his campaign for re-election to Congress and launched a 14-community road trip across the First District to connect with voters and listen to their stories. Following his announcement Friday, Pappas will hit the road to visit small businesses, breweries, and diners, and will meet with health care workers, members of law enforcement, first responders, labor leaders, and working families in every corner of the district.

“New Hampshire has been through so much in the past two years, but through it all the spirit and resilience of our state has shown through,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “It’s more important than ever to have a representative who will keep fighting on behalf of Granite Staters so we fully recover and build a better future for all of our families. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished by delivering vaccines and relief to Main Street, a tax cut for more than three-quarters of New Hampshire families, lower health care premiums, and a bipartisan infrastructure program that is a game changer for New Hampshire. But there’s more to be done and I’m eager to continue this work.”

“I’ll keep up the fight for legislation to support veterans, protect our communities from deadly opioids, safeguard drinking water and hold polluters accountable, fund our police, and stop unfair taxes on our workers. New Hampshire needs a leader in Congress who is rooted in our state and gets up every day fighting for our families. We can’t afford the kind of divisive agenda that undermines our democracy or endangers public health and safety — I’ll leave that to the other candidates in this race who prioritize extremism and performative politics over what’s best for New Hampshire. In the months ahead, I’ll stay focused on my job and connecting with constituents in every corner of the district. I’ll be listening to them and humbly asking for their vote to continue as New Hampshire’s voice in Washington.”

Pappas will kick off his 2022 road trip on Saturday morning, December 4, with stops in Bedford, Brentwood, Dover, Durham, Hampton, North Hampton, Laconia, Manchester, Merrimack, North Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth, and Wolfeboro through Sunday afternoon.

Pappas is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and co-chairs the bipartisan Small Business Caucus. A small business owner, Pappas is a lifelong resident of Manchester and a proud graduate of Manchester public schools. He served three terms on the New Hampshire Executive Council where he was instrumental in protecting abortion and access to reproductive health and expanding Medicare for tens of thousands of Granite Staters.

 

