April 19, 2022

Rep. Maloney Tests Positive for COVID-19

April 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Rep. Carolyn Maloney at a press conference. Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Maloney's office
Rep. Carolyn Maloney at a press conference. Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Maloney's office

NEW YORK – On April 19, after learning that her latest COVID Home Test was positive and that the results were confirmed by a lab PCR test, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) released the following statement:

“I am in good spirits, just feeling a bit like I have a bad cold. But I’m also feeling grateful that testing is now easily and widely available, so I won’t unknowingly spread the virus to friends and family. And I am especially grateful that I have had my COVID vaccine shots and my Boosters. I hate to contemplate what I might be facing were that not the case. We’re all in a much better place than we were 2 years ago at this time.

“Per CDC guidance and the advice of the Attending Physician of the Capitol, I am quarantining at home in New York City. Maybe I’ll use the time to read some banned books.”

