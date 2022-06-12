Rep. Maloney, Mayor Adams Statement on Hearing on the Gun Violence Epidemic

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – On June 9, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY) issued the following statement after yesterday’s Oversight Committee hearing on the gun violence epidemic:

“Yesterday, we heard the heartbreaking stories we’ve sadly heard far too many times and far too often. An 11-year-old who witnessed the murders of her teachers and classmates had to smear the blood of a friend on her body to play dead so she could survive. In a single day, parents who celebrated their daughter’s induction into the honor roll learned they will never be able to see her fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. A pediatrician who lost five of his patients in a single day described in horrifying detail the carnage caused by the shooter’s AR-15. And a mother from Buffalo now feels the shrapnel from an explosive AR-15 round that will forever be embedded in her son’s body every time she cleans his wounds. Each of these individuals spoke with one clear voice and made clear: We need action on common sense gun safety, and we need it now. As elected officials, it is our duty to answer their call and work to build a world where they will never have to see these horrific events repeated.

“While New York City has already adopted many gun safety measures, guns from other states with lax gun laws keep flowing into New York along the ‘Iron Pipeline.’ But, last night, the House of Representatives took a crucial step to cut off the flow of illegal guns by passing the ‘Protecting Our Kids Act,’ which would make interstate gun trafficking a stand-alone federal offense. The bill also includes other necessary measures — some of which are already law in New York — like the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. It’s now time for every one of us to decide where we stand on the issue of gun violence. The two of us stand with the vast majority of Americans, which is why we are committed to working together and with the New York City Congressional Delegation to ensure that this is not the last step to keep New Yorkers safe.”