Rep. Malliotakis Among Lawmakers Reporting Bank Stock Trades: WSJ

NEW YORK – The Wall Street Journal revealed in an article that, “two lawmakers reported trades in bank stocks last month as they worked on government efforts to address fallout from two of the largest bank failures in American history. The disclosures, by a New York Republican and an Oregon Democrat, mark the latest instance of congressional stock trading intersecting with official business.”

The WSJ headline and subhead trumpeted the seriousness of the matter: “Lawmakers Trade Bank Stocks While Working on U.S. Bank-Failure Fallout – Trades could intensify calls to restrict congressional stock trading.”

Rebecca Ballhaus – Natalie Andrews also contributed to the article – wrote that “Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R, NY) bought stock in a regional bank before a subsidiary agreed to take over Signature Bank’s deposits following its closure. Days before she bought the stock, she said she met with financial regulators to discuss the bank’s closure.”

The article also noted that “Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D, OR) reported three trades in bank stocks as he co-sponsored legislation seeking to strengthen restrictions on financial firms in the wake of the bank failures.”

WSJ stated that, “the trades could intensify the pressure on Congress to restrict stock trading by lawmakers,” added for background, that, “that effort briefly gained momentum last fall, when House Democrats released a bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress, judges and senior executive-branch officials, but has since stalled. A bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this year reintroduced a bill seeking to ban congressional stock trading.”

LAWMAKERS ARE IN POSITION TO BENEFIT FROM INFORMATIONS

The paper emphasized that, “lawmakers are uniquely positioned to gain insight about particular industries in the course of their work. But beyond rules mandating regular disclosure and the laws against insider trading, they face no other restrictions on what stocks they are allowed to own or trade.”

It was also noted that lawmakers “are required to disclose any trades by them or their spouses of $1,001 or more in stocks, bonds, commodities, futures and other securities within 45 days, and must disclose their assets and liabilities every year in broad ranges… Several lawmakers have faced criticism for stock trading over the years. Former Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, faced U.S. investigations over stock sales valued at as much as $1.7 million in February 2020, while sitting on committees that received detailed briefings on the then-growing pandemic. Both investigations later closed without enforcement action.”

Malliotakis’ spokeswoman “said the lawmaker made the trade at the recommendation of her financial adviser and that she wasn’t aware the bank planned to bid on Signature Bank assets,” and the article adds that, “Ms. Malliotakis bought $1,001 to $15,000 in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock on March 17, soon after she met with financial regulators. Days before she bought the stock, she emphasized her work on Signature Bank, which New York regulators had put into receivership on March 12.”

Malliotakis explained a March 13 statement posted to her office’s Twitter account that, “both last night and this morning I have been meeting with the Federal Reserve, U.S. Department of Treasury, Governor [Kathy] Hochul and New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris to discuss the closure of Signature Bank… I have been assured all depositors will be made whole through the Deposit Insurance Fund which is made up of contributions from all member banks, not taxpayer funds.”

The newspaper revealed that, “on March 17, she bought the New York Community Bancorp shares. On March 19, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced that NYCB’s Flagstar Bank would take on Signature’s deposits. NYCB stock rose 32% on the news the next day.”

MARRIAGE MIX-UP

“Ms. Malliotakis’s disclosure said the stock purchase was made by her spouse. She is unmarried,” WSJ noted, then added that, “a spokeswoman said that was an error and that the report will be updated.”

The spokeswoman also said in an email Ms. Malliotakis’s financial adviser “recommended the purchase of NYCB as a long-term investment given the purchase price was $6.69 with a 9% dividend considering the stock was over $11.00 last March.”

The spokeswoman added that “there was no mention of NYCB in the briefings she participated in. She learned that the bank’s subsidiary had agreed to take on the Signature deposits in the news on March 19.”