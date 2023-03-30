Rep. John Sarbanes Announces Congressional Art Competition for H.S. Students

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes announced this year’s Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Maryland’s Third Congressional District. The Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide contest for visual artists in high school, recognizes the inspiring work of young artists and showcases the creativity of our nation’s future artists.

Congressman Sarbanes noted: “If you are a high school student residing in Maryland’s Third Congressional District and would like to participate in this year’s Congressional Art Competition, please complete the online form and inform your art teacher of your intention to participate.”

All entrants must also complete and sign a student release form which should be taped to the back of your piece prior to its submission. Entries are due by April 28, 2023. Please review the full rules of the competition here: https://bit.ly/3G5PmTn.

“Entrants will have their art displayed at the Columbia Art Center and will be invited to my reception where the winners will be announced,” Sarbanes said. “The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex and the second and third place artwork will be displayed in my Washington, DC, and Columbia offices, respectively, for one year.”

He added that “throughout the year, my office will announce other opportunities for students in Maryland’s Third Congressional District, including: Congressional App Challenge, Service Academy Nominations, and Congressional Internships.”

“I will continue to support strong education programs that help students and young people grow and achieve their goals,” Sarbanes said. “Please feel free to pass this information along to any high school students who might be interested in applying.”