Rep. Bilirakis and Community Leaders Address Pancyprian Association of Florida

Politics

TAMPA, FL – The need to find a just and permanent solution to the Cyprus issue, acceptable to all parties, was emphasized once again by Greek-American Congressman Gus Biliarakis, speaking to members of the Pancyprian Association of Florida, which is led by its president, Varnavas Zagaris. The meeting took place at the Panhellenic Cultural Center of Florida, ‘Prometheus’. The Greek-American politician, referring to President Erdogan’s stance regarding the events in Gaza in recent weeks, stressed that it proves who is and who is not a reliable ally of the United States and, more broadly, the West. He said that he will continue to fight with his colleagues in Washington for the just positions of the Cypriot side.

The Administrative Council of Pancyprian Association of Florida will convene next Monday, Nov. 13. Among other things, the organization’s annual dance evening will be discussed, which will take place on January 27 at the famous Safety Harbor Resort & Spa. During this event, the largest Greek-American organization, the Order of AHEPA, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, will be honored, as well as its Supreme President, Savas Tsivicos, one of the most dynamic and active figures in the Hellenic diaspora, for his contribution to the Cyprus issue and, more generally, to Hellenism.

At this year’s dance, Greek-American Congresswoman from New York Nicole Malliotakis was honored with the Kyrenia Award for her efforts towards a fair resolution of the Cyprus issue. Also present at the event on Nov. 10, as is the case every year, was the president of PSEKA and the Pancyprian Association of America, Philip Christopher, who emphasized that all of Hellenism should support every Greek-American politician. “The entry of Nicole Malliotakis into Congress was not only good but revolutionary and has made us proud,” he stressed. “She was elected in an area that the Turks claim, and for this, they spend a lot of money. It is our obligation, not only to honor her but to help her continue to be a member of Congress. Nicole Malliotakis has a Greek soul, and I am proud to support her because she supports every Greek issue.” Christopher had expressed his satisfaction that the Pancyprian Association of Florida awarded the Kyrenia Award to Nicole Malliotakis, which, he added, “represents all the refugees of Cyprus who have been fighting since 1974 for their return.” He also spoke about the Greek origin of Malliotakis’ father and the realization of the American dream in her person. He also referred to the struggles for Greek rights undertaken by Biliarakis, and other Greek-American politicians. Also present from New York was Kyriakos Papastilianou, the president of the Federation of Cypriot Organizations in America (FCAO), who also mentioned Malliotakis’ support for the rights of Greece and Cyprus. He also characterized her award as a “very correct decision.” Among other things, he also emphasized that all of Hellenism must try to find and support others like her and Bilirakis in American politics. “We see that they make a huge difference,” he added, referring to Philhellenes like U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and all Greek-American politicians who constantly inform the House and the Senate about Greek and Cypriot issues. “This is very important because when Greeks are united, we achieve a lot,” he underscored.