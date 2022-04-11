x

April 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Economy

Rents Pushed Too High, Greek Landlords Seen Scaling Back Prices

April 11, 2022
By The National Herald
ÁÍÏÉÃÅÉ Ç ÐËÁÔÖÏÑÌÁ ÃÉÁ ÔÁ ÁÄÕËÙÔÁ ÔÅÔÑÁÃÙÍÉÊÁ ÔÙÍ ÁÊÉÍÇÔÙÍ (ÃÉÁÍÍÇÓ ÐÁÍÁÃÏÐÏÕËÏÓ/ EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Face with jumping food and energy costs, residents in Greece are backing away so fast from skyrocketing increases in rents that landlords could be soon forced to cut the asking prices.

Rents had soared as much as 40 percent during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic that saw many Greeks and others hit hard in the pocketbook over lockdowns of essential businesses that led the New Democracy government to provide subsidies for workers and businesses.

With inflation spiraling and the economy trying to recover from the pandemic   – growth estimates have been lowered – more apartments were going empty because people couldn’t afford them, said Kathimerini in a feature.

Lefteris Potamianos, head of the Athens-Attica Real Estate Agents Association, told the paper that, “We are already seeing the first pressure on certain areas of the capital, in the form of the significant delays in finding tenants, precisely due to the high asking rates. A decisive factor for tenants is electricity costs that are factored in to rental rates.”

He said if the electricity prices – which jumped 189 percent in 12 months – remain at those levels that rental rates have to come down or places won’t be able to find tenants for them at some point.

He also said “We will start seeing a new wave of unpaid rents, especially concerning contracts signed over the last few months, with rental rates at particularly high levels. What is certain is that the energy factor has a negative effect on rental rates.”

The report said that rents in the fashionable Kolonaki neighborhood in the capital now are some 1200 euros ($1309) for a 13o-square meter (1400 square feet) apartment that used to go for 850 euros ($927) when the pandemic hit in 2020.

The Spitogatos Property Index data also show a rise in asking rents by up to 17.2 percent across Attica, peaking in the eastern suburbs, where the average rate is 7.5 euros ($8.18) per square meter from 6.4 euros ($6.98) in 2021.

 

RELATED

Society
Shopping Hours for Greek Easter Week

ATHENS - Shopping hours for retail stores during Greek Orthodox Easter Week were anounced on Monday.

Society
Greece Confirms 6,926 New COVID Cases on Monday, 72 Deaths
Economy
Skrekas: Deeper and Stronger Energy Cooperation with Israel and Cyprus

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings