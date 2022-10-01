x

October 1, 2022

Renowned Greek Singer Stamatis Kokotas Dies at 85

October 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣ ΚΟΚΟΤΑΣ (ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΜΙΣΙΝΑΣ / EUROKINISSI)
The late Greek singer Stamatis Kokotas. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – Singer Stamatis Kokotas has passed away at the age of 85 early on Saturday.

The singer was hospitalized in Asklepio and his health deteriorated rapidly, according to the health ministry.

Stamatis Kokotas was born in Athens on March 23, 1937. He collaborated with some of the leading composers of the time such as Stavros Xarhakos, Dimos Moutsis, Apostolos Kaldaras, Giorgos Hatsinassios, Giannis Spanos, Georgios Zambetas, Antonis Katinaris, Haris Limberopoulos, and others.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

