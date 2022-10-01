Renowned Greek Singer Stamatis Kokotas Dies at 85

Society

ATHENS – Singer Stamatis Kokotas has passed away at the age of 85 early on Saturday.

The singer was hospitalized in Asklepio and his health deteriorated rapidly, according to the health ministry.

Stamatis Kokotas was born in Athens on March 23, 1937. He collaborated with some of the leading composers of the time such as Stavros Xarhakos, Dimos Moutsis, Apostolos Kaldaras, Giorgos Hatsinassios, Giannis Spanos, Georgios Zambetas, Antonis Katinaris, Haris Limberopoulos, and others.