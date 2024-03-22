Renowned Greek Conductor Tiboris’ Upcoming Concerts at Carnegie Hall

Culture

MidAmerica Productions is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a series of concerts with Founder and General Music Director Peter Tiboris leading the New England Symphonic Ensemble. Photo: Courtesy of MidAmerica Productions

NEW YORK – As MidAmerica Productions celebrates its 40th season, its Founder and General Music Director, the renowned Greek conductor Peter Tiboris leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble in three concerts at Carnegie Hall beginning on Saturday, March 23, 7 PM, with a performance of Mozart’s Overture to Le Nozze di Figaro followed by Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Additionally, guest conductor Leslie Dala leads a performance of Mozart’s Mass in C Major, K. 317, ‘Coronation’ and composer/conductor Marc-André Bougie conducts the New York premiere of his Magnificat, both featuring the New England Symphonic Ensemble, distinguished soloists, and participating choruses.

On Sunday, March 31, at 2 PM, Carnegie Hall will resonate with the passionate melodies of Giuseppe Verdi and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, under the baton of Maestro Tiboris. The New England Symphonic Ensemble, celebrated for its dynamic interpretations, will deliver a spellbinding program featuring Verdi’s Overture to La Forza Del Destino and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36 (1877). Verdi’s Overture to La Forza Del Destino, composed in 1862, serves as a dramatic prelude to his opera of the same name. This stirring overture, with its grandiose themes and vibrant orchestration, captures the essence of the opera’s tumultuous narrative, filled with themes of fate, love, and tragedy. Its powerful opening chords and lyrical passages foreshadow the emotional journey that awaits both performers and audiences.

Following Verdi’s overture, audiences will be enraptured by Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36 (1877). This symphony, composed during a turbulent period in Tchaikovsky’s life, reflects the composer’s inner turmoil and emotional depth. From its melancholic first movement to its exuberant finale, Symphony No. 4 showcases Tchaikovsky’s mastery of orchestration and his ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, from despair to triumph.

Maestro Tiboris, acclaimed conductor and founder of MidAmerica Productions, shares his excitement for the upcoming performance: “It is a privilege to lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble in this exhilarating program at Carnegie Hall. Verdi’s Overture to La Forza Del Destino and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 are both monumental works that speak to the human experience with unmatched passion and intensity. I am honored to bring these masterpieces to life with our exceptional musicians and share their timeless beauty with our audience.”

Before Maestro Tiboris takes the stage, audiences can expect a family-friendly performance by the Crystal Children’s Choir led by Conductor Karl Chang with compositions from John Rutter, Elaine Hagenberg, and works from The Wizard of Oz and The Lion King. Karl Chang, the conductor of the Crystal Children’s Choir, expressed his enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to be part of this exquisite musical journey, guiding the ensemble through a diverse repertoire that showcases the depth and range of human emotion. It is a privilege to lead these talented musicians and share our collective passion for music with the audience at Carnegie Hall.”

On Saturday, May 11, at 7 PM, also at Carnegie Hall, conductor Peter Tiboris takes the stage with the esteemed New England Symphonic Ensemble to present a captivating performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 in C major, D. 944, famously known as “The Great C Major.” Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, composed in 1825-1826, stands as a monumental work in the symphonic repertoire. This masterpiece showcases Schubert’s remarkable ability to seamlessly blend grandeur with lyricism, creating a symphonic journey of unparalleled beauty and depth. From its majestic opening to its triumphant conclusion, “The Great C Major” symphony captivates audiences with its melodic richness, harmonic complexity, and emotional resonance.

Maestro Tiboris, distinguished conductor and founder of MidAmerica Productions, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming performance: “Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 is a towering achievement in the classical canon, and I am honored to lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble in bringing this extraordinary work to life at Carnegie Hall. The symphony’s lush melodies and expansive orchestration offer a profound musical experience that resonates deeply with both performers and listeners alike.”

In addition to Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great C Major,” the New England Symphonic Ensemble, under the baton of Jason Sabino and Jason Strunk, will present a stirring rendition of Haydn’s Missa in angustiis in D minor, Hob. XXII/11, famously known as the “Lord Nelson Mass.” This masterpiece by Joseph Haydn, composed in 1798, is a testament to the composer’s mastery of choral writing and orchestration. The performance will feature a stellar lineup of soloists, including Katherine Henly and Anna Kelly lending their angelic soprano and mezzo-soprano voices, respectively, alongside the captivating tenor voice of Hayden Smith and the resonant baritone of Jason Zacher. Together, they will deliver a captivating performance of this revered choral work, transporting audiences to the majestic world of Haydn’s sacred music.

This concert promises to be an unforgettable evening of musical excellence, showcasing the versatility and talent of the New England Symphonic Ensemble.

Tickets start at $25 and are available through https://www.carnegiehall.org, Carnegie Charge: 212-247-7800, or at the Box Office at 881 Seventh Avenue and 57th Street in Manhattan.