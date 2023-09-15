x

September 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Arts

Renowned Colombian Painter and Sculptor Fernando Botero Has Died at Age 91

September 15, 2023
By Associated Press
Fernando Botero Obit
FILE - Colombian artist Fernando Botero gives an interview in New York, Oct. 30, 2013. Botero died on Sept. 15, 2023 in Monaco, according to his daughter Lina Botero who confirmed his passing to Colombian radio station Caracol. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for depicting people in large exaggerated volumes, has died in Monaco. He was 91 years old. Botero’s daughter, Lina Botero, says in an interview with the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning of pneumonia complications.

Story Body
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for depicting people in large exaggerated volumes, has died in Monaco, his daughter said. He was 91.

Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning of pneumonia complications.

FILE – Columbian artist Fernando Botero’s artwork is showcased at the the Bowers Museum: “The Baroque World of Fernando Botero,” in Santa Ana, Calif, Sept. 10, 2009, the first major U.S. retrospective presented in more than 30 years by Botero. Botero died on Sept. 15, 2023 in Monaco, according to his daughter Lina Botero who confirmed his passing to Colombian radio station Caracol. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

RELATED

Cinema
Hopper, Island Hopper: Pierce Brosnan Brings Bond Back to Greece

ATHENS - He’s moved on from his icy portrayal of super spy James Bond to high-profile character roles, but Pierce Brosnan took time off from the film world to take a vacation in Greece, including a stop in Kavala and visiting islands.

Culture
What’s Streaming Now: ‘Barbie,’ Dan & Shay, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Music
Thirty Seconds to Mars Returns with a New Album that Jared Leto Says Will ‘Surprise’ a lot of People

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.