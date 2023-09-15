Renowned Colombian Painter and Sculptor Fernando Botero Has Died at Age 91

Arts

FILE - Colombian artist Fernando Botero gives an interview in New York, Oct. 30, 2013. Botero died on Sept. 15, 2023 in Monaco, according to his daughter Lina Botero who confirmed his passing to Colombian radio station Caracol. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for depicting people in large exaggerated volumes, has died in Monaco. He was 91 years old. Botero’s daughter, Lina Botero, says in an interview with the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning of pneumonia complications.

Story Body

