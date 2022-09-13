Renowned Actor Kostas Kazakos Dies at 87

Greece

Prominent actor, director, and politician Kostas Kazakos died at 87 in Athens on September 13. Kazakos was born in Pyrgos, Ilia on May 29, 1935, and studied at the Drama School of Theatro Technis under the supervision of Karolos Koun, officially making his stage debut in 1957.

The past three months, the actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was therefore hospitalized at Evangelismos, however his ongoing respiratory problems worsened his health condition. Last April, Kazakos left the show he starred in and was replaced by another actor.

Throughout his career, Kazakos was vice-president of the Hellenic Centre of the International Theatre Institute, general secretary of the Panhellenic Union of Free Theater, and President of the Panhellenic Cultural Movement. At the same time, he was a founding member of the Hellenic Arab Association and a member of the Committee for the Licensing of the Profession of Actors.

He was honoured with the Golden Apollo, an actor award of the Athens Film Critics Association in 1967, and the first Gold Award of the Thessaloniki Film Festival in 1973 for the best theatrical production, Lysistrata. He was also honored with the Award of the Union of Playwrights and Critics for his entire contribution.

From 1968 to 1992 he was married to the actress Jenny Karezi, with whom he had their son, the actor Konstantinos Kazakos. In 1997 he married actress, Jenny Kollia and together they had four children. One of his daughters, Artemis-Georgia lost her life on June 25, 1999, at the age of 8 months, a week after her baptism after suffering from a rare disease.