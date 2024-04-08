Renewed and Enthusiastic 28th Boston Parade

Events

Τhe start of the 28th Boston Parade. From left to right are Alex Gourdas, General Manager of the Boston City Hall, Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, Secretary General of Expatriate Hellenism Ioannis Chrysoulakis, New Hampshire State Assemblywoman Efstathia Boura and Federation President Vassilis Kaukas. PHOTO «Τhe Natsional Herald»/THEODOROS KALMUKOS

BOSTON. The cold weather and cloudy skies did not prevent all generations of Boston and New England expatriates in general from participating at Boston Parade on Sunday, April 7, and waving the blue and white flag to proclaim with their hearts’ outcry that “Greece never dies.” The parade was renewed and enthusiastic and by general assessment was the best in recent years both in terms of participation and observers.

It began at 1 o’clock just below the Prudential skyscraper when Secretary General of Expatriate Hellenism Ioannis Chrysoulakis, Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, Consul General Simeon Tegos and the President of the Federation cut the starting ribbon. In the front row were, from left, two Greek Police officers from the Homicide Department who are attending seminars at Tufts University, Consul General Simeon Tegos, Secretary General of Expatriate Hellenism Ioannis Chrysoulakis, and Federation President Vassilis Kavkas, the prominent expatriate news anchorwoman of WCVB-TV 5 in Boston, Maria Stefanou, the New Hampshire State Assemblywoman Evstathia Boura, the Greek-American mayor of Somerville, Massachusetts, Katziana Ballantuni, the well-known artist Kalomoira and the recipient of the Freedom Award at the Federation dinner Dr. Ioannis Pappas.

The parade crossed Boylston Street which is Boston’s main street and ended at the city’s National Garden across from the Four Seasons Hotel, where the VIP podium was located. The theme was the return of the stolen Parthenon statues from the English.

Parading were 75 departments, 9 universities, chariots, of which the most prominent was that of the Boston Euboean Association which was dedicated to the great medical inventor and benefactor of mankind George Papanicolaou, the Pamakedonian with Alexander the Great, the Federation with the motto for the return of the stolen Parthenon statues from the English which was the motto of this year’s parade, the Greek Evangelical community which decorated the monument with the Amazons.

Students from the Greek schools of the communities holding Greek flags cheered “Zito i Hellas”, while the students of the Theological School led by Archimandrite Bartholomew Mercando, professor of Canon Law and the ecclesiastic of the School, cut the icon of the Virgin Mary, stopped in front of the podium of the dignitaries and chanted “Save Lord your people”, as well as the polychronicity of Metropolitan Methodios “Our Saviour and High Priest” in Greek.

Boston Police Officer Paul Sivet approached Metropolitan Methodios, greeted him respectfully and asked him to bless him, which Methodios did, telling him “God bless you and protect you because your work and mission is very difficult.”

The announcements of the departments and those who wrestled were made by Eleni Vidali former president of the Federation and the businessman Kostas Siderides.

After the end of the parade which lasted one hour and forty-five minutes, the cultural event took place at the Boston National Garden where dance groups danced beautiful Greek dances.

“Metropolitan Methodios of Boston told the National Herald that “this year’s parade had enthusiasm, pulse and everyone demonstrated their respect, appreciation and love for Greece. I was happy for everyone who marched, but most of all for the young children of our Greek schools, who despite the 45 degree cold did not lose their enthusiasm”.

Metropolitan Methodios also said that, “I praise God because Boston and New England in general have very good expatriates who live the beliefs of our Orthodox Faith and our Greek Tradition, Heritage and Conscience. They do not hesitate to say and proclaim that Greece was liberated from the Turks, who, no matter how hard they tried for 400 years, could not enslave its soul or alter its national consciousness. Congratulations and praise to the organizers, the Federation and those who toiled for months and thanks to the Greek Government which sent such a learned and enthusiastic representative, the Secretary General of Expatriate Hellenism Mr. Ioannis Chrysoulakis, who together with the Consul General Mr. Simeon Tegos, showed the Hellenes that Greece cares and loves them. Congratulations to all of them”.

The General Secretary of Hellenism of Abroad Ioannis Chrysoulakis who was one of the masters of ceremonies told the “National Herald.” that “I feel national pride, emotion, worship for Hellenism. Boston gave a huge message that the heart of Greece beats just as loudly here, even louder. Hellenism is everywhere. Greeks are everywhere, excelling. Today Greece has grown even more. It was an overwhelming day and I really felt proud of these Greeks here.”

Simeon Tegos, Consul General of Greece in Boston, said that “it was a wonderful day that despite the cold weather, all the Greeks of New England marched with joy and pride for our Greece. It is the first parade in Boston and I really feel proud. I and the entire Consulate are literally excited and happy that we had this opportunity.”

The president of the Federation Vassilis Kaukas said to “The National Herald.” that “today Greek children and Greek girls together with their parents, teachers, relatives, relatives, patriots, friends and officials celebrated the celebration of Hellenism, our National Anniversary of 1821 with flags, traditional costumes, dances, songs and hymns. The Boston parade is a landmark for thousands from all over New England. Thanks for the participation and cooperation from all involved. All events were a success The success of the Boston Hellenic Parade is a success for Greece. And next year.”

The artist Kalomoira, who is known to be a Greek-American of New York descent, told the National Herald that “I am so proud to be a Greek-American. It is a wonderful day and parade with so many people participating. My love to the homogeneity”.

The president of the Boston Euboean Club and member of the Federation’s council Dimitris Matthaios said that “I think it was one of the best parades because I have been participating all these years with the chariot in honor of our great inventor doctor Georgios Papanikolaou. There was participation, enthusiasm, a spirit of love and adoration for Greece. Our Boston Homogeneity is a dynamic and successful Homogeneity, dedicated to the traditions of our Nation.”

Ioannis Katsaros, Vice President of the Supreme Authority of the Alexandria Foundation and President of the Boston Greek Language Foundation, stated that “I am proud that today we had such a great participation from parishes, clubs, schools and I believe this will continue in the next fifty years”.