October 11, 2022

Renewable Sources – Briefly – Cover All of Greece’s Power Demand

October 11, 2022
By The National Herald
First Wind-Solar-Battery Plant
(Sarah Hamaker/Portland General Electric via AP, file)

ATHENS – Greece’s move to join the European Union in eventually getting away from using Russian energy supplies that have been used as a political weapon will take years but it is showing some immediate dividends too.

Power generation from renewables fully covered Greece’s electricity demand over a few hours on Oct. 7, the first time in the history of the country’s electricity system, independent power transmission operator IPTO said.

(Read also: PM Mitsotakis: Greece Is Rapidly Emerging as a Leader in Renewable Energy)

IPTO said that renewables accounted for 100 percent of the power generation for at least five hours that day, reaching a record high of 3,106 megawatt hours at 0800 GMT, said Reuters.

Like other European countries, Greece has cut its reliance on Russian gas over the invasion of Ukraine, although Russian oil and gas was exempted from sanctions as it provides up to 45 percent of the bloc’s needs.

Greece has increased using liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and for now has given up phasing out coal-fired plants to generate electricity, although at a huge cost to the environment.

The share of Greek renewables from solar, wind and hydro stood at 46 percent of the country’s power mix in the eight months to August this year, from 42 percent in the same period in 2021, according to Greece-based environmental think-tank The Green Tank

“Record of optimism for the country’s transition to clean energy, weaning off fossil fuels & ensuring our energy sufficiency,” Green Tank tweeted, the news agency also reported.

Greece is seeking 30 billion euros ($29.14 billion) in European funds and private investments to upgrade its electricity grid and more than double its green energy capacity to account for at least 70 percent of its energy mix by 2030, it was said.

It plans to have 25 gigawatt of installed renewable energy capacity from about 10 gigawatt now but analysts said Greece might reach that target sooner in the rush to slow and even end using Russian supplies, the report added.

IPTO has been investing in expanding the country’s power grid to boost power capacity and facilitate the penetration of solar, wind and hydroelectric energy with Greece not making full use of its abundant sunshine hours and wind yet.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

