Relieving Stomach Aches with Herbs

March 11, 2023

The National Herald
ATHENS - The Infrastructure & Transport Ministry leaders made great efforts to upgrade the railroad system in Greece, State Minister Akis Skertsos said on Friday evening, "but unfortunately we ignored the human factor" and its critical role. In an interview…

All of Greece is beautiful and fascinating – but most Greek-Americans know only the places where their families have roots. The National Herald asked Regional Governor Nektarios Farmakis what is special about Western Greece. Nektarios Farmakis: The Region of Western…

NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn't critics, political foes or their bosses that united Fox News stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham when they gathered via text message for a gripe session shortly after the 2020 election. It was their own network's news division. “They're pathetic,” Carlson wrote. “THEY AREN'T SMART,” Ingraham emphasized. “What news have they broken the last four years?” Hannity asked. The Nov. 13, 2020, conversation was included among thousands of pages of recently released documents related to Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox for its post-election reporting. Like much of what…

Visiting the impressive and historic monasteries of Western Greece offers a wonderful opportunity to experience and connect with the powerful faith and spirituality of the area. The Regional Unit of Achaia has monuments and places identified both with religious worship…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — So much for a short pontificate. Pope Francis celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election Monday, far outpacing the “two or three” years he once envisioned for his papacy and showing no signs of slowing down.…

Community

The Greek eatery chain Calista Greek Seafood Taverna will open a third spot in Florida, this one in Miami, but the idea for what's behind it came back in the homeland and the Greek capital. “The food and bar scene in Athens, Greece is my main source of inspiration for…

If you're willing to fork over up to $195 per person and like traditional Greek food to look like tiny French delicacies you're going to love what the Houston fine-dining restaurant March is doing to it. It has reopened with…

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established…

THRU MARCH 31 NEW YORK – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, NYC ‘Lenten Lectures: Cultivating Our Prayer Lives’ takes place on four Friday evenings, 6 PM, following the Salutations to the Theotokos, beginning March 3 with Steven Christoforou, MDiv, of Focus…

CHURCH

OPINIONS

In October 1915, there were two major events – the Salonika landing and the offer of Cyprus – that impacted Greece’s internal situation and its foreign relations with the major European powers. On September 22, 1915 Bulgaria mobilized its army and joined the Central powers (Germany, Austro-Hungary and Turkey) by…

By Stavros Stavridis

Earlier this month the Evansville Courier & Press reported that 33-year-old deputy sheriff Aason Hacker died suddenly while participating in training exercises. He fell ill and lapsed into unconsciousness, which he never regained. Any death, especially of a person in…

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros
By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

You’ve heard the expression, “my feet are dog tired.” And, “it’s those dog days of summer, again.” Poor dogs get the brunt of it all. You’ve heard, “it’s raining cats and dogs.” Now, that’s the silliest! As I’ve written before,…

By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos

There is a lot of finger pointing going on in Greece in the wake of the horrible train crash, and rightly so because there is a lot of blame to go around. There are many causes being cited ranging from…

By Professor Alexander Kitroeff
By Professor Alexander Kitroeff
GREECE

ATHENS - Pension and tax benefits, the cancellation of bank debts, and posting in public administration jobs are some of eleven measures announced by the government on Friday on behalf of families that lost relatives in the train collision at Tempi, central Greece, on Friday, and those who were severely…

ATHENS - On Friday, main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras met with rail worker unions to discuss the circumstances surrounding the rail accident at Tempi and how to address the issues and deficiencies that led to the tragedy. In his post-meeting statements, he vehemently criticized efforts to assign blame for…

An Egyptian fisherman who rescued refugees by navigating a boat in rough waters was sentenced to 280 years in prison in Greece for human smuggling, a punishment far harsher than those given to Greek officials convicted of serious crimes. The man, identified only as H Elfallah, was reportedly accompanied by…

USA

NEW YORK (AP) — In the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to buy the silence of a porn actress who said she had a sexual encounter with the Republican during his days as a reality TV star. More than six years later, New York prosecutors appear to be close to deciding whether Trump should face charges in connection with that payoff, in what could become the first criminal case ever brought against a former president. Thursday's news that the Manhattan district attorney invited Trump to testify before a grand jury next week suggested prosecutors…

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Friday to try to complete a plan that the White House…

NEW ORLEANS — First lady Jill Biden was traveling to a medical center in New Orleans on Friday to stress the importance of cancer research,…

WASHINGTON — The House voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near…

CYPRUS

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…

WORLD

BRUSSELS — Belgium is banning TikTok from government phones over worries about cybersecurity, privacy and misinformation, the country's prime minister said Friday, mirroring recent action by other authorities in Europe and the U.S. The Chinese-owned video sharing app will be temporarily prohibited from devices owned or paid for by the…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.…

Several people were killed and injured Thursday night after shots were fired inside a building where Jehovah's Witnesses met in the northern German city of Hamburg, officials said. The international Christian denomination founded in the United States has a more than 100-year history in Germany. Today, about 170,000 members call…

Sports

ARE, Sweden — Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start Friday in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom. Shiffrin was more than half a second faster than her highest-ranked rivals with a smooth and fluent run in the sunshine at the lakeside resort in Are. The second run is later Friday. The 27-year-old American can move even with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a victory. Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.  

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-113 on…

LOS ANGELES — Fred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration…

MANCHESTER, England — Chants of "Bruno! Bruno!" reverberated around Old Trafford as the healing process began for Manchester United. The wounds from Sunday's humiliating 7-0…

TOP STORIES

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

The Archive

Discover The National Herald's
25 years of independent journalism.

EXPLORE NOW
VIDEO
Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family FoundationGreek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed…

Three Parthenon Fragments Returned to Greece at Vatican Ceremony (Video)

ROME - At a ceremony in the Holy See on Tuesday, Greece received three marble fragments of the Parthenon as a gift for the Acropolis Museum from the Vatican Museums. The gift was a personal decision made by Pope Francis to Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece. Representing the…

From California to New York, Storms Ravage US from Coast-to-Coast (Video)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power…

FOOD + TRAVEL

Thessaly offers a wonderful variety of sites to see for visitors all year round from the impressive Meteora to Mount Pelion and Volos with its busy port and ferries to the Sporades islands. With many archaeological sites, fabulous beaches, and picturesque villages in the mountains to explore, hiking is a…

For Aldemar Resorts, hospitality is a celebration of life, and with over 35 years of rich and proud history, they remain a leader in luxury hospitality in Greece. One of the prime examples of what visitors can expect is Aldemar Olympian Village. Nestled in the Western Peloponnese – the land…

There is hardly a city or town in the United States where you can't find great Greek street food. Now, in Warner Robins, GA, Olympia Gyros is serving its neighbors at 670 Lake Joy Road, Suite 150. The Macon Telegraph trumpets, "Freshly sliced meat from a gyro spit. This new…

CULTURE

PARMA, OH – John Elias Sakellakis, 90, was featured in an article on Cleveland.com about the release of his book Little Stories from Greece: Tales of a Young Boy Growing up on the island of Karpathos, Greece during World War II and His Transition to America. “I wanted my children…

NEW YORK - March 9, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) The inspiration for Josh Tepper's new song, "Poison Apple", comes from experiencing a toxic environment a little over a year ago. The song is about leaving toxicity and learning that sometimes the shiniest things can come with many negative aspects.…

LOS ANGELES — Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89. A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart…

LOS ANGELES — Decamping from her usual base in Milan to show her wares in Los Angeles — only three days before the Oscars — Donatella Versace says she was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood. She had plenty of that, but needed one more thing to…

HEALTH + SCIENCES

Changing food habits affects your whole body, but even more your digestive system. Changing from ‘all-eaters’ to vegetarians or vegans directly affects you, and eventually there are numerous positive. The same happens with fasting. Fasting periods in Christianity were established for religious, but also for practical as well as mental…

WASHINGTON — All U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot. The new requirements, finalized Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, are aimed at standardizing the information given to millions of women following scans to detect breast…

OKUMA, Japan — Twelve years after the triple reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Japan is preparing to release a massive amount of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. Japanese officials say the release is unavoidable and should start soon. Dealing with the wastewater is less of…

EDITORS' PICKS

CARTOONS

Health

Relieving Stomach Aches with Herbs

March 11, 2023
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Mint, peppermint, plant. (Photo via Pikist)
Mint, peppermint, plant. (Photo via Pikist)

Changing food habits affects your whole body, but even more your digestive system. Changing from ‘all-eaters’ to vegetarians or vegans directly affects you, and eventually there are numerous positive. The same happens with fasting.

Fasting periods in Christianity were established for religious, but also for practical as well as mental health and physical health reasons. It is not about ‘what’ you are fasting from, but ‘why’ you are fasting from given foods.

For whatever reason, fasting makes an impact on you and you may feel different or even uncomfortable in some ways, but the benefits are worth it.

Some herbs improve your digestion, including the following:

• Anise. The combination of anise and fennel may help with constipation, gas, and other digestion problems. Also, it helps with bigger problems like peptic ulcers.

• Dittany. This little fellow from Crete is also called ‘stomachohorto – herb for the stomach’. Its anti-inflammatory, among other properties can fight pains in stomach.

• Sage. Very bitter but very powerful as an herb in tea. The healthy properties of this herb can treat gastritis, diarrhea, bloating, heartburn, flatulence, and even loss of appetite.

• Peppermint. For heartburn and GERD

• Licorice, in Greek, ‘glykorizo’. The opposite of peppermint. As a tea it relieves as a demulcent and moistens like a marshmallow. It coats and protects mucous membranes in the throat, stomach, and intestines, and counteracts the burning from acid reflux in the throat.

Like any other herbal treatments, do not overdose and keep a balance in your diet. Good ‘Sarakosti – Lent’ to all!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

