x

March 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Rekindling the Hellenic Spirit: The Importance of Celebrating Greek Independence Day in the Diaspora

March 30, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
GID San Jose CA flags by victoria smyrniotis-44
A flag-raising ceremony was held at San Jose City Hall Plaza on March 22 in honor of Greek Independence Day. (Photo: Victoria Panayotopoulos)

As we mark more than 200 years since the beginning of the struggle for Greek independence from the Ottoman Empire, it’s important to remember that the significance of this event transcends national boundaries. The impact of the Greek Revolution not only liberated a nation but also had profound effects on the wider world. Today, the Greek diaspora, scattered across the globe, has an essential role to play in preserving and promoting the legacy of this momentous event. By celebrating Greek Independence Day, we not only honor our roots but also reaffirm the values that the revolution embodied: freedom, democracy, and the indomitable human spirit.

The celebration of Greek Independence Day in the diaspora serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles our ancestors endured for freedom. Their sacrifices laid the foundation for the modern Greek state and continue to inspire generations of Greeks worldwide. Keeping their memories alive and ensuring their stories are passed down to future generations are essential. In doing so, we honor their sacrifices and ensure that the lessons learned from their experiences will not be forgotten.

Greece’s revolution played a crucial role in shaping the political and cultural landscape of Europe during the 19th century. The successful fight for independence inspired other nations to rise against oppressive regimes, ultimately contributing to the spread of liberal ideals and the birth of new nation-states. Through celebrating Greek Independence Day, the diaspora fosters a sense of pride and unity in the shared history of Hellenism, while also acknowledging the broader implications of the revolution on the world stage.

Furthermore, the celebration of Greek Independence Day in the diaspora is an opportunity to preserve our unique cultural heritage. Greek language, cuisine, music, dance, and other traditions are integral parts of our identity, and it is our responsibility to ensure they thrive beyond the borders of Greece. Embracing our customs and teaching them to younger generations helps maintain a connection to our roots and contribute to the rich tapestry of global culture.

The Greek diaspora has the unique opportunity to promote the values of democracy and freedom that the revolution symbolized. As the birthplace of democracy, Greece has a special place in history as a beacon of hope and inspiration. When celebrating Greek Independence Day, we remind ourselves and others of the importance of democratic principles and the need for constant vigilance against tyranny and oppression.

Celebrating Greek Independence Day in the diaspora serves to strengthen the bonds between Greeks worldwide. In a time when the world is increasingly interconnected, it is more important than ever to foster a sense of unity among the diaspora. Coming together to celebrate our shared history and culture creates lasting connections that span continents and generations.

RELATED

Editorial
Who Do You Trust to Govern Greece?

"So, with responsibility and maturity, the citizens, the sovereign Greek people, will weigh and decide.

Editorial
How Well Do You Know America?
Columnists
Letter from Athens: “What Didn’t You Know; When Didn’t You Not Know?”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.