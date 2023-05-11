Rejecting US, UK Sanctions on Russian Oligarchs Too Risky for Cyprus

Economy

NICOSIA – American and British sanctions on rich Russians on Cyprus helped by law and accounting firms to hide their assets and alleged ties to President Vladimir Putin have stained the country’s reputation, Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotou said.

He told a Parliament committee that there wasn’t an impact to financial stability although new President Nikos Christodoulides said he was concerned about the blow to the island’s standing internationally for investing.

Herodotou said there is no legal requirement for the government to implement the sanctions but that failure to do so could have detrimental consequences, The Cyprus Mail reported

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/05/10/ignoring-us-and-uk-sanctions-would-be-catastrophic-to-cyprus-economy/

The bank chief said Cyprus is only legally obliged to comply with European Union and United Nations sanctions under which any bank refusing to freeze accounts could be considered in violation.

That would make them a designated entity he said would be catastrophic for the institution, the economy and the country and create such a stigma that credibility would be lost and investors would likely flee.

Having a bank under US sanctions will mean losing access to the US dollar, which could deter new investments, Heredotou added, adding that there are American secondary sanctions too.