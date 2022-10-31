x

October 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Arts

Reigniting Tess Sholom’s 22k Art Jewelry With a Word

October 31, 2022
By Associated Press
How one word reignited a 22k gold art jewelry legend.
How one word reignited a 22k gold art jewelry legend.

NEW YORK – October 31, 2022 – ( Newswire.com )Tess Sholom holds a legendary art jewelry past. She has worked with fashions finest couturiers, her jewelry is included in collections at the Smithsonian Institution, Museum of the City of New York, the Fashion Institute of Technology, and her permanent fashion jewelry collection is at the Met Fifth Avenue. Most recently, she has adopted a one-word title that speaks to her design technique, and her exclusive alliance with gold.

In decades past, Tess Sholom’s fashion jewelry appeared in Vogue and Harper’s BAZAAR. Her bespoke brand today offers a nod to the new; an artfully descriptive title that is personalized, memorable and legally protectable. Tess Sholom’s point of difference in 22kt gold design lead to the one-word title.

Defining Sholom as a “sculptor in gold,” was accurate, but commonplace. By combining the words “sculptor” and “is” SculptorisTM was formed and a trademarked title was created. Sculptors is also an extraordinary, ancient star. The same star type that Nature, the Smithsonian, and the World Gold Council have recently brought to public attention. Why? The SculptorisTM star will collide or self-erupt creating a supernova releasing gold and precious metals. SculptorisTM as a title is befitting to Tess, a 22k gold jewelry artisan who has drawn design inspiration from the heavens, and is a star in her own right.

“I use a torch and tools to mold and shape the gold, similar to how ancient Greek goldsmiths crafted jewelry and the gold in my designs could be thousands of years old. I adore working in 22k gold because it is malleable and has a beautiful, rich color,” said Tess Sholom.

Famed Hollywood director Julie Dash selected Tess Sholom’s Circe’s Circle necklace as seen on the Met Gala’s red carpet this year and covered by the Associated Press. Tess’ investment-quality 22k designs were featured at WealthXPrivate.com and currently with KnightFrankWealth.com, and ranked ‘most read September stories.’

“We wanted to unite Tess’ ancient and modern art in a fresh, dynamic approach,” said Pam Levine of Levine Luxury Branding, who worked with Luxe Licensing to create Sculptoris videos. Those videos have exceeded 40,000 organic views. “We also worked Alain Simić on an innovative lifestyle campaign showcased through Tess’ Instagram account,” Levine added.

Beyond debuting at Couture, represented through VIEWPOINTnext this year, Tess continues to sell through Mayfair Rocks in East Hampton, and the Mahnaz Collection in Manhattan. Her designs may be purchased through www.TessSholomDesigns.com or https://tinyurl.com/TessSholomOnline.

Contact Information:
Daniel Scott
Brand Architect
dans@luxelicensing.com
201.294.3697

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Reigniting Tess Sholom’s 22k Art Jewelry With a Word

 

RELATED

Cinema
“Barbarian” Director: “Original Horror Is Working”

LOS ANGELES — With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now.

Literature
Further Reading for the Centennial of the Catastrophe
Cinema
‘Black Adam’ Takes Top Spot at Box Office Again

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Suspension Βridge Collapse Kills at Least 132 in India (Photos + Video)

MORBI, India — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

LOS ANGELES — With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now.

ATHENS - "Despite the skepticism of those who deny any positive development for our country, at least three conclusions from the visit of the German chancellor to Athens are clear and indisputable," government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said during a press briefing on Monday.

Scientists and officials agree that it's important to not make matters worse by burning even more fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — that emit heat-trapping gases into the air.

BEIJING — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings