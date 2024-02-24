x

February 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

General News

Registration Process for Greek Election Postal Voting is Easy

February 24, 2024
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΙΚΗ-ΕΓΓΡΑΦΗ
ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΙΚΗ-ΕΓΓΡΑΦΗ

ATHENS – The electronic process for Hellenes Abroad to participate in the June European Parliament elections via postal voting is easy and simple.

On February 19, the relevant platform on the web opened: epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr April 29, 2024. The platform is available for Greek voters residing abroad as well as for Greeks residing within the territory of the Hellenic Republic.

The National Herald tested the platform on February 20 and found that registration can be completed successfully literally within 5 minutes. There is no comparison with the process that was required for registration on the electoral rolls of expatriates for last year’s national elections, which was time-consuming, inconvenient, and ultimately excluded the vast majority of expatriates.

The activation of the platform marks the establishment, for the first time in Greece, of postal voting as a means to facilitate the exercise of the electoral rights of voters for European elections and national referendums. It is a significant opening to the Greek Diaspora as all practical barriers to the exercise of the electoral rights of Greek citizens wherever they are have been abolished.

The relevant platform for postal voting applies to all Greek citizens registered on the electoral rolls who wish to exercise their voting rights through postal voting, either within or outside the country, beginning with the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Greek voters within Greece enter the platform  via epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr register in the special electoral rolls for postal voting only through the Taxisnet system using their personal credentials.

Greeks residing abroad can enter the above application and register through the following methods:

Through Taxisnet (if they have login credentials). By submitting the details of their Greek passport and registry number together.

Alternatively, within Greece voters can register in the special electoral rolls for postal voting through the Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP), while voters outside the country can contact the competent Greek consular authorities (Consulates General, Consulates, Consular Offices of Embassies).

With the establishment of postal voting, the ways of exercising the right to vote are modernized, and Greek citizens living abroad are given the opportunity to vote from their place of residence without the need to spend time and money on travel.

Within Greece, postal voting particularly facilitates – among others – elderly citizens, seasonal workers, Sunday workers, persons with disabilities, students during examination periods.

Summary of the Process

Register in the special electoral rolls for postal voting through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic application at the link epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr until April 29, 2024. Receive the electoral material at the declared address. Vote and send your envelope to the pre-filled address. Envelopes must reach the sorting centers by 17:00 on the eve of the European elections (June 8, 2024).

RELATED

General News
Long Island Woman Sentenced in Crash That Lilled Det. Anastasios Tsakos

NEW YORK – A Long Island mother was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison Wednesday for the drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Det.

General News
NYPD Officer Nikos Stefopoulos Faces Excess Violence Complaint
Events
The Festival of Greek Dances of the Metropolis of San Francisco (Photos)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living Ex-President with Official White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name.

It’s a hot July day in Greece, 2024, another heat wave rivaling the one in 2023 that could have melted steel.

LOMBARD, IL – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago announced the expansion of its Higher Calling initiative to focus on developing and nurturing leadership skills critical to the priesthood.

ATHENS – The electronic process for Hellenes Abroad to participate in the June European Parliament elections via postal voting is easy and simple.

KYIV, Ukraine — Western leaders descended on Kyiv Saturday to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.