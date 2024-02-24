Registration Process for Greek Election Postal Voting is Easy

General News

ATHENS – The electronic process for Hellenes Abroad to participate in the June European Parliament elections via postal voting is easy and simple.

On February 19, the relevant platform on the web opened: epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr April 29, 2024. The platform is available for Greek voters residing abroad as well as for Greeks residing within the territory of the Hellenic Republic.

The National Herald tested the platform on February 20 and found that registration can be completed successfully literally within 5 minutes. There is no comparison with the process that was required for registration on the electoral rolls of expatriates for last year’s national elections, which was time-consuming, inconvenient, and ultimately excluded the vast majority of expatriates.

The activation of the platform marks the establishment, for the first time in Greece, of postal voting as a means to facilitate the exercise of the electoral rights of voters for European elections and national referendums. It is a significant opening to the Greek Diaspora as all practical barriers to the exercise of the electoral rights of Greek citizens wherever they are have been abolished.

The relevant platform for postal voting applies to all Greek citizens registered on the electoral rolls who wish to exercise their voting rights through postal voting, either within or outside the country, beginning with the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Greek voters within Greece enter the platform via epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr register in the special electoral rolls for postal voting only through the Taxisnet system using their personal credentials.

Greeks residing abroad can enter the above application and register through the following methods:

Through Taxisnet (if they have login credentials). By submitting the details of their Greek passport and registry number together.

Alternatively, within Greece voters can register in the special electoral rolls for postal voting through the Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP), while voters outside the country can contact the competent Greek consular authorities (Consulates General, Consulates, Consular Offices of Embassies).

With the establishment of postal voting, the ways of exercising the right to vote are modernized, and Greek citizens living abroad are given the opportunity to vote from their place of residence without the need to spend time and money on travel.

Within Greece, postal voting particularly facilitates – among others – elderly citizens, seasonal workers, Sunday workers, persons with disabilities, students during examination periods.

Summary of the Process

Register in the special electoral rolls for postal voting through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic application at the link epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr until April 29, 2024. Receive the electoral material at the declared address. Vote and send your envelope to the pre-filled address. Envelopes must reach the sorting centers by 17:00 on the eve of the European elections (June 8, 2024).