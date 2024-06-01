Registration Open for Navarino Challenge 2024

SPORTS

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos. With the global message “sports unites people” the event will once again bring people of all ages and abilities, amateurs and professionals together with Olympians and world champions. The three-day schedule will include more than 55 activities held at two of the destination’s four hotels, W Costa Navarino and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino.

Gymnastics with Petrounias, Millousi, Hatziefstathiou, Tantalidis

The event’s schedule includes the Olympic sport of gymnastics. Specifically, gymnastics lessons for adults will be held by the Olympic gold and bronze medalist on rings Lefteris Petrounias, the three-time Olympian Vasiliki Millousi, and the gymnastics champions Georgios Hatziefstathiou and Antonis Tantalidis, with the support of Gymnastics Stars. Similarly, gymnastics classes for children will be conducted by Petrounias and Millousi, with the support of Gymnastics Stars.

Football Clinics with the European Champion Kostas Katsouranis

For the first time, Navarino Challenge will welcome the European Champion with the Greek national team at Euro 2004, Kostas Katsouranis. The former international midfielder, with appearances for top Greek and European clubs like Benfica, will be this year’s guest of honor. Additionally, Football Clinics for children 5 to 17 years old will be held under his supervision and supported by the Falcons Football Academy.

The video with highlights from last year’s Navarino Challenge is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/hLh0J.

Running has been a staple of Navarino Challenge since its inception. Participants can run in one of Greece’s top Half Marathons, the Navarino Challenge Half Marathon by The North Face, alongside the Greek-American ambassador of Greek tourism and ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes. Famous for its unique shape resembling the Greek letter omega (Ω) and recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, Voidokilia Beach is an ideal running destination. It is the only trail run in Greece that combines soil, sand, and asphalt. Runners can opt for the enchanting 10km route along the sea or the 5km route powered by Miele, winding through centuries-old olive trees, which is also suitable for dynamic walking. On the same day, a 1km route will be held for young people ages 10-14 and a 1km route for children up to 9 years old.

Register for the Running Activities

Participants can join the 21.1km, 10km, 5km, and 1km races immediately. The children’s race is free of charge. Register through the special form available online: https://shorturl.at/8ML18.

Miele celebrates 125 years of quality

Miele, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, celebrates its 125th anniversary and participates as a Platinum Sponsor in Navarino Challenge 2024. This year’s event promises many surprises and activities for the public. Among them, participants can attend the Stratos Drakoulis Masterclass powered by Miele. For the first time, Navarino Challenge participants will enjoy unique cuts of Kobe Beef and Wagyu prepared with Miele’s premium appliances. Participation requires booking your stay at Costa Navarino through Navarino Challenge. All proceeds from the Masterclass will support 12 non-profit organizations through the ‘Sharing Is Caring’ charitable initiative. Register through the special form available at the following link: https://shorturl.at/8ML18.

Book your accommodation package now

Enjoy a weekend filled with outdoor sports activities for all ages. Book now the complete sports activities package and experience a unique sports and cultural event. For more information on accommodation packages at W Costa Navarino and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino please email booking(at)navarinochallenge.com or call Vita N Travel at +30 210 3249070. Check the accommodation packages here: https://shorturl.at/sb0MR.

The event’s schedule includes more than 55 activities held at W Costa Navarino and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino.

This year’s activities include running, football lessons, watersports, tennis (tournament and lessons), padel tournament, cooking masterclass, pickleball, spinning, group cycling, sunset party, basketball lessons and 4on4 tournaments, beach volleyball tournaments, beachathlon, pilates, climbing, bike ride in Voidokilia, golf, taekwondo, crossfit, yoga, kayaking to Sphacteria, high-intensity training, baby swimming, skateboarding, and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event was honored with three awards at the Tourism Awards 2024. Since 2014, Navarino Challenge has remained at the top of this institution, being recognized as the best sports tourism event. Specifically, the event received 3 Gold Awards in the categories of Sports Events, Health & Wellness, and Sports & Adventure Stay Experience

In addition, the event won 19 awards at the Sports Marketing Awards 2024 and was recognized as the event with the most awards. Navarino Challenge received a Platinum, 11 Gold, five Silver, and two Bronze awards. The event also received distinctions for its successful sponsorship collaborations with Miele Hellas and the MotoDynamics Group with the SIXT brand.

Navarino Challenge will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization. The event is organized by ActiveMedia Group, which is also responsible for the event’s Sports Production.

More information about this year’s activities and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

