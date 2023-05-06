Registration Now Open for Run Bike Care in Athens and across Greece June 11

SPORTS

ATHENS – The time has come for all of us to unite and participate for a good cause. This year’s Run – Bike – Care event, organized by the Association of Cancer Patients KEFI of Athens on Sunday, June 11, at the Zappeion in the center of Athens, as well as in other cities of Greece, invites people of all ages and abilities to run, walk, or bike in support of the ‘Mazi kai sto Spiti’ program.

Run Bike Care 2023 includes a 5km run or walk and a 10km bike ride with a start and finish point at the iconic Zappeion Megaron, which is a part of national heritage of Greek civilization.

In addition to Athens, the action will take place nationwide in Thessaloniki, Larissa, Lamia, Syros, Chania, Gythio, and other locations in Greece.

Register here as a team or individual: https://bit.ly/3AMabjK

The Run Bike Care effort is supported by significant personalities from the fields of sports and the arts. More specifically, the following people have already responded positively to the call for support of the Association of Cancer Patients KEFI of Athens, which offers psychological and social support to oncology patients and their family members over the last 20 years:

Nasos Ghavelas – Paralympic gold medalist in 100m, holder of the world record in the T11 category.

Makis Kalaras – Paralympic silver medalist, world and European discus champion.

Periklis Iakovakis – Olympian and European champion in 400m hurdles.

Dean Karnazes – Greek-American Ambassador of Greek Tourism, ultra-marathoner who has run 50 marathons in 50 consecutive days in 50 different U.S. states.

Maria Polyzou – Survivor, Marathon Runner, Holder of Greek National Marathon Performance.

Michalis Triantafyllidis – former international volleyball player, record holder for appearances with the Greek National Team.

Jo Manta – Ultramarathoner.

Christina Flampouri – has conquered the 7 highest peaks in the world.

Maria Mpekatorou – Journalist – Presenter.

Youlika Skafida – Actress.

Dora Tsambazi – Journalist.

Dimitris Moros – Professor of Physical Education / FitnessArt.

Mandy Persaki – Professor of Physical Education / Pilates by Mandy.

Mamatsita – Gogo Papadionisiou – Food Blogger.

The proceeds from this year’s Run Bike Care event will finance the ‘Mazi kai sto Spiti’ program, which is the realization of the vision of KEFI of Athens to improve the life quality of oncology patients and their families who are unable to move from their homes. The program started its operation in September 2018 and it has not stopped supporting people in their homes by providing psychological and social support ever since. Services are provided free of charge to oncology patients who meet the following conditions: a) serious health condition, b) inability to move, c) financial and family conditions.

For more information: https://bit.ly/3nmt8WV

Run Bike Care is a celebration for all those who survived cancer and in memory of those who have passed away. On the occasion of the World Cancer Survivors Day, the Association of Cancer Patients KEFI of Athens has set June 11, 2023 as a day that raises awareness, uniting the voices of all people who have experienced cancer. With the message “Together we fight – Together we bike – Together we run” people of all ages and abilities will take part without competition, either as runners, walkers or cyclists on their bikes, in a pleasant ride in the center of Athens and in other cities of Greece, putting into practice the message of KEFI “We Run Faster Than Cancer.”

The event’s official hashtag is #runbikecare to join our forces on social media and raise awareness for the whole world.

More information about this year’s route and the event’s schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

