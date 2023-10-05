x

October 5, 2023

Refuting Turkish Reports, Greece Says Still Arming Aegean Islands

October 5, 2023
By The National Herald
A Greek soldier on Kastellorizo Island. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)
Kastellorizo (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis, file)

ATHENS – Greece’s New Democracy government rebutted a report in the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak that Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast are no longer getting military supplies.

Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, after prodding from the major opposition SYRIZA, said that, “There has been absolutely no change in our strategy regarding the distribution of forces and the defense fortification of the country.”

The report in the pro-government Turkish paper said that, “The government in Athens has ceased equipping the islands and islets whose sovereignty has not been granted to them.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before a recent detente, demanded that Greece take troops off the islands near Turkey’s coast, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t recognize unless invoking to his advantage.

Following the report, SYRIZA spokesperson Dora Avgeri criticized the government and the Foreign Ministry for their “silence” before there was a response rejecting the story.

“Is the government and the Foreign Ministry aware of the Yeni Safak report which suggests that Greece has halted its arms supply to the islands? If they are aware, are they refuting this claim?” she inquired.

Erdogan has turned from belligerence to diplomacy as he’s trying to reboot Turkey’s hopes of getting into the European Union, which began in 2005 and has worsened under his autocratic rule.

He walked away from threats of an invasion and his plans to send an energy research vessel and warships off Greek islands, warning it would be a cause for war if Greece doubles its maritime boundaries in the Aegean to 12 miles.

Turkey’s Blue Homeland doctrine also envisions swathes of the Aegean and islands ceded to Greece 100 years ago being retaken, maps showing large parts of the area are Turkish.

 

