Refugees Said Left Stranded on Evros River Islet Between Greece, Turkey

FILE - Police border guards on a boat patrol along the Evros River that forms a natural border between Greece and Turkey, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

THESSALONIKI – Some 52 refugees and migrants are reportedly trapped in between Greece and Turkey on a small islet in the Evros River along the border, with neither country responding although it’s said they include toddlers and a pregnant woman.

Alarm Phone, a hotline for refugees and migrants in distress, said it was alerted in mid-July that the group was in the so-called No Man’s Land and that they said every time they try to move away they are attacked by unknown people.

The Border Violence Monitoring Network (BVMN) accused the Greek and Turkish armies of playing “football” with the group, pushing them back and forth between each other’s territory, the situation becoming “dire.”

It wasn’t said how they survive there or if they have food or water but Euronews and African News said Alarm Phone claimed the group, mostly from Syria and Iraq, has suffered “barbaric violence” and Greece and Turkey refuse help.

Authorities have also been called on to urgently provide food, water and medical care, with some members of the group injured and suffering health issues and two members are missing and presumed dead, the report added.

“The violent act of leaving people for days being stuck on an islet not only risks physical injuries, but is a mental torment in and of itself that traumatizes people,” wrote Alarm Phone over the group allegedly left on its own.

Greece’s New Democracy government, which said it wants to keep out refugees and migrants, has denied repeated allegations by human rights groups, activists and major media of pushing back refugees and migrants.

Multiple pushbacks have been recorded by the BVMN and other NGOs where migrants are loaded onto small inflatable dinghies – often by masked men – and dumped on small barren islands on the river, the report added.

That leaves them outside the territory of either Greece or Turkey who can ignore their pleas, with officials on both sides saying it’s not their responsibility to help people in distress outside borders.

Migrants have reportedly died while trying to swim off the islands or been forced to stay there for prolonged periods of time in wet clothes and freezing conditions, without water or supplies and trying to get off.

“The situation at the Evros land border between Greece and Turkey is untenable,” said Hope Barker, Policy Analyst at BVMN. “Violence is routine and an everyday occurrence, people on the move are dying and going missing,” she said.

“What’s happening in Evros shows the dark side of EU migration policy that has been pushed away from the eyes of Northern European states and is playing out in the shadowy militarized zones of frontline states where it can neither be seen nor heard,” she added.

Alarm Phone said it alerted Greek authorities on July 13 about the trapped group. Greek officials informed them that nine days later, that despite “extensive searches … no human presence was found,” they said.

The BVMN called Greece’s claim “implausible” given the “extensive funding” they received from the EU to police the border, alleging they were “concealing pushback operations,” the report added.

The group claimed to have been assaulted after that as well as on Aug. 7, which the BVMN reported put them in “extreme distress,” with some members of the group now in a “critical medical condition.”