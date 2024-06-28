Refugees On Cyprus Seeking Asylum Need Charity Help to Manage

Society

NIKOSIA – With Cyprus suspending asylum applications for Syrian refugees for 14 months and the island dealing with arrivals, many of those waiting for answers as to whether they will be granted sanctuary said they’ve turned to charity groups for aid.

While waiting for their legal status to be determined, most asylum seekers live well below the poverty line, and many rely on welfare groups to get by as they struggle to deal with the wait, said Euronews.

“I am suffering with health issues. Because of that, I am not able to have a normal life and I’m just a single mom,” an asylum seeker from Afghanistan told the news site. “God forbid anything was to happen to me. Who is going to take care of my son? He’s underage.”

Most asylum seekers live well below the poverty line and went to Cyprus to escape war, strife and economic hardships in their homelands, especially Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union.

But many said they wound up there or unrealistic promises of a better life, aid workers said, and without knowing that Cyprus is not a member of the Schengen Area that allows visa-free travel in 29 countries, including 25 of 27 EU states

“Smugglers or people along the way will give them bad information, including the idea that if you have a child in Cyprus or the EU that child is automatically granted EU residency or citizenship, and this is not the case,” Executive Manager of Caritas Cyprus Elizabeth V. Kassini told the news site.

Cyprus’ far-right extremists want the flows to stop. “The number of asylum seekers in Cyprus remains at about 7% in relation to the total number of the population. We have a huge problem here in Cyprus,” National People’s Front (ELAM) party member Marios Pelekanos said.

“We strongly believe we should combat illegal migration because we think that member states should decide, under international law, who is going to cross their borders, and not smuggling groups and traffickers,” Interior Minister of Cyprus Konstantinos Ionannou told Euronews.