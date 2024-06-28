x

June 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 83ºF

Society

Refugees On Cyprus Seeking Asylum Need Charity Help to Manage

June 28, 2024
By The National Herald
migration-cyprus-protesters
Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

NIKOSIA – With Cyprus suspending asylum applications for Syrian refugees for 14 months and the island dealing with arrivals, many of those waiting for answers as to whether they will be granted sanctuary said they’ve turned to charity groups for aid.

While waiting for their legal status to be determined, most asylum seekers live well below the poverty line, and many rely on welfare groups to get by as they struggle to deal with the wait, said Euronews.

“I am suffering with health issues. Because of that, I am not able to have a normal life and I’m just a single mom,” an asylum seeker from Afghanistan told the news site. “God forbid anything was to happen to me. Who is going to take care of my son? He’s underage.”

https://www.euronews.com/2024/06/28/asylum-seekers-in-cyprus-turn-to-charities-amid-far-right-backlash

Most asylum seekers live well below the poverty line and went to Cyprus to escape war, strife and economic hardships in their homelands, especially Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union.

But many said they wound up there or unrealistic promises of a better life, aid workers said, and without knowing that Cyprus is not a member of the Schengen Area that allows visa-free travel in 29 countries, including 25 of 27 EU states

“Smugglers or people along the way will give them bad information, including the idea that if you have a child in Cyprus or the EU that child is automatically granted EU residency or citizenship, and this is not the case,” Executive Manager of Caritas Cyprus Elizabeth V. Kassini told the news site.

Cyprus’ far-right extremists want the flows to stop. “The number of asylum seekers in Cyprus remains at about 7% in relation to the total number of the population. We have a huge problem here in Cyprus,” National People’s Front (ELAM) party member Marios Pelekanos said.

“We strongly believe we should combat illegal migration because we think that member states should decide, under international law, who is going to cross their borders, and not smuggling groups and traffickers,” Interior Minister of Cyprus Konstantinos Ionannou told Euronews.

RELATED

Society
With 4,073 People Joining Hands, Cyprus World’s Longest Human Chain

NICOSIA - Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of unlawful Turkish invasions that seized the northern third of the island that’s still occupied, 4,073 Cypriots on the side that’s a member of the European Union held hands to set a Guinness World record for longest human chain.

Society
In Netflix Film, Harry Connick, Jr. Finds Troubled Paradise on Cyprus
Politics
Now Turkey Joins Hezbollah’s Threats Against Cyprus Over Gaza War

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

NIKOSIA - With Cyprus suspending asylum applications for Syrian refugees for 14 months and the island dealing with arrivals, many of those waiting for answers as to whether they will be granted sanctuary said they’ve turned to charity groups for aid.

ATHENS - Fifteen years after opening, the Acropolis Museum has opened an exhibition displaying objects found during digging at the site, including statues, table games and children’s toys used in ancient time.

ATHENS - A year after a fishing vessel crammed with refugees in waters near Greece sank, killing hundreds, Greek Coast Guard officers who are suspects in the capsizing will testify as part of a disciplinary investigation into their role.

Time in Greece moves slowly.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.