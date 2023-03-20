Refugees, Migrants March in Athens Protest Alleged Sea Pushbacks

Society

FILE - Protesters hold a banner during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – While the New Democracy government denied it, refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in Greece took to the streets of the capital to demonstrate against alleged pushbacks keeping others from reaching the country or its islands.

There were hundreds or protesters denouncing the government’s policy of trying to keep out refugees and migrants, extending a wall along the Evros River border with Turkey, and human rights groups and activists saying it’s been done in the Aegean.

Migrants held up banners accusing the government of having “blood on your hands,” reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) and other signs saying, “Stop pushbacks, down with the government of murderers.”

It came during a time when there have been other protests against the government and railway agencies over a head-on collision in Tempe on the line between Athens and Thessaloniki that killed 57 people, many of them university students returning to Greece’s second-largest city.

The demonstrators in this case though were upset over the continuing loss of life of many refugees and migrants drowning in the Aegean as they try to reach five islands near Turkey’s coast.

Turkey has allowed human traffickers to keep sending them during an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union and hasn’t been sanctioned for doing it while Greece is being criticized.

The demonstrators chanted that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has “blood on your hands” and linked the deaths of children at sea to the train crash, the report also said.

Greece has also been working in collaboration with the EU and border agency Frontex to deport those who don’t qualify for asylum, a process that had taken up to two years to complete, and sent 20 Bangladeshi migrants back.

The news agency said that Greece has deported more than 8,000 people over the last two years, working with partners including the UN Migration Agency IOM, Frontex and the EU.

In 2022, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Felipe Gonzalez Morales, said that pushbacks “at land and sea borders have become de facto general policy,” in Greece but left it at that.

The government has just also signed a cooperation agreement with Frontex to help deport migrants rejected for asylum more efficiently, reported the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa.)