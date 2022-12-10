x

December 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Refugees Complete Emergencies Training at Schisto

December 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Germany
FILE - German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, speaks , left, with refugees at a refugee camp in the western Athens' suburb of Schisto, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Baerbock is on a two-day official visit to Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Thirty-one refugees granted asylum status in Greece took part in a unique for Europe training on how to deal with forest fires and emergencies, in the presence of several officials, ambassadors, and EU representatives in Schisto, west of Athens, on Friday.

The initiative, funded by the NextGenerationEU through Greece’s national recovery plan ‘Greece 1.0’, was the fourth such exercise to take place in Greece, and included field training and Greek language lessons. It was also the first time refugees serving as trainers from the facilities in Malakassa, NE Attica, took part.

Friday’s exercise brought to a close the first phase of a Ministry of Migration and Asylum project, which has created four teams for emergencies: on the island of Samos, in Malakassa, Ritsona (mainland, near Chalkida) and at Schistos. Half of the participants (50%) were female refugees.

Part of the training, the ministry said, included three unique evacuation plans (for Malakassa, Ritsona, Schistos), which the refugees themselves created during their trainings. Malakassa’s team includes the first trainee who is handicapped, with the help of protocols by the Fire Brigade.

Trainees completed a total of 16 field exercises, 256 training hours, and 160 hours of Greek lessons. A total of 102 refugees and 50 trainers took part in these.

Migration Deputy Minister Sophia Voultepsi said that the refugees participating “showed a great interest in learning the language and being trained to face such difficult circumstances, to learn to protect themselves and to protect others.”

International Organization of Migration-Greece head Gianluca Rocco said that the initiative of such an exercise is unique in all of Europe and is part of the integration procedures held in Greece through the EU recovery fund. He said that integration is a process that includes understanding Greece’s values and contributing to Greek society, which the trainings fulfil.

Also present, besides chief Fire Brigade coordinator Kalliopi Saini, were Deputy Representative at UNHCR-Greece Jason Hepps, representatives of the embassies of the United States, the Netherlands, and France, and representatives of the EU Agency for Asylum and the European Commission, among others.

RELATED

Society
Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms on Sunday

ATEHNS - Heavy rains and thunderstorms, gusty southerly winds and hail in several regions is forecast on Sunday, as the GAIA weather front reaches most parts of Greece as of Saturday evening until Sunday night.

VIDEO
PM Mitsotakis at Capital Link Forum: ‘Best Time to Invest in Greece is Now’
Economy
EU-Med Countries Seek More Flexible Gas Price Cap Mechanism

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis at Capital Link Forum: ‘Best Time to Invest in Greece is Now’

WASHINGTON (ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that "more than any other time, now is the time to invest in Greece," in a pre-recorded message to the 24th Annual Capital Link 'Invest in Greece Forum-Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum' held in New York on Friday.

ATHENS - Thirty-one refugees granted asylum status in Greece took part in a unique for Europe training on how to deal with forest fires and emergencies, in the presence of several officials, ambassadors, and EU representatives in Schisto, west of Athens, on Friday.

WASHINGTON (ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that "more than any other time, now is the time to invest in Greece," in a pre-recorded message to the 24th Annual Capital Link 'Invest in Greece Forum-Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum' held in New York on Friday.

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.